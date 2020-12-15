 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte Sharp, wife of A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, dies at 67
0 comments

Charlotte Sharp, wife of A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, dies at 67

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte Han Sharp, a College Station resident known for her community and humanitarian efforts, died Tuesday at her home following an illness, the Texas A&M University System announced. She was 67.

She was the wife of Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

Charlotte Han Sharp

Charlotte Han Sharp

Charlotte Sharp was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. She was also co-founder of the St. Gabriel Catholic School in Austin.

She was involved in many community groups and raised money for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children's Hospital and Dell Children's Medical Center. She also helped raise money for scholarships for Texas A&M University medical students, according to a statement released by the A&M System.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children, Spencer and Victoria, a daughter-in-law, Brigitte, two granddaughters and a brother.

Services are planned for Friday at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. Graveside services will follow at the Texas State Cemetery.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December
Texas A&M

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said that under Provost Carol Fierke’s leadership, A&M’s four-year graduation rate has risen by 5.6% to 60.6%. “I thank Provost Fierke for her continual display of the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” Young said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert