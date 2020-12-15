Charlotte Sharp, wife of A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, dies at 67

Charlotte Han Sharp, a College Station resident known for her community and humanitarian efforts, died Tuesday at her home following an illness, the Texas A&M University System announced. She was 67.

She was the wife of Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

Charlotte Sharp was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. She was also co-founder of the St. Gabriel Catholic School in Austin.

She was involved in many community groups and raised money for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children's Hospital and Dell Children's Medical Center. She also helped raise money for scholarships for Texas A&M University medical students, according to a statement released by the A&M System.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children, Spencer and Victoria, a daughter-in-law, Brigitte, two granddaughters and a brother.

Services are planned for Friday at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. Graveside services will follow at the Texas State Cemetery.