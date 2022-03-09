Chancellor orders Texas A&M University System members to sever ties with Russian entities

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp has directed university system members to cut ties with Russian entities in light of the sanctions put in place by President Joe Biden against Russia following its recent invasion of Ukraine.
Sharp sent a memo to all A&M System CEOs on Wednesday directing them to immediately dissolve agreements with Russian entities, including agreements relating to academics, research and intellectual property. Sharp also urged system members to review non-contractual engagements with Russian entities.
“The Texas A&M University System will not tolerate or support Russia in any way as it continues its brutal, senseless and unjust attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine and its people,” Sharp wrote in the memo. “Please note that this action is in no way an indictment of our faculty members of Russian descent nor a criticism of faculty working to improve conditions in Russia, especially for oppressed groups in that country. I believe most, if not all, of our faculty oppose the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies, and will support this action.”
In Sharp’s memo, he notes that academic engagements include: student and faculty exchange agreements, study abroad agreements, collaborative academic program agreements and affiliate appointment agreements.
Research-related agreements include: sponsored research agreements, proposals, cooperative agreements, grant agreements, memorandums of agreement, teaming agreements, interagency agreements, consortium agreements, testing agreements, clinical trial agreements, visiting scientist agreements, noncommercial material transfer agreements, data use agreements and nondisclosure agreements.
Intellectual property agreements include: license agreements, letter agreements, option agreements, inter-institutional agreements, nondisclosure agreements, commercial material transfer agreements, corporate agreements, applications, declarations, affidavits, disclaimers and documents related to the commercialization of system technologies.
The Texas A&M University System includes 11 universities, eight state agencies and the RELLIS Campus.