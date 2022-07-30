Castlegate Park basketball court dedicated in honor of Alex Caruso

Long before he was an NBA champion, Alex Caruso grew up three houses down from the basketball court at Castlegate Park. He often ventured to play on the neighborhood blacktop, but said he never envisioned it would one day be named after him.

About 500 people gathered at Castlegate Park on Saturday morning as the city of College Station dedicated the neighborhood basketball court as “Caruso Court” in honor of Caruso.

After a standout high school career at A&M Consolidated, Caruso played at Texas A&M and led the Aggies to a share of the 2015-16 Southeastern Conference championship and an appearance in the Sweet 16. Caruso was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA title team and currently plays for the Chicago Bulls.

“From the moment I got home from school to the sun going down and maybe even try to sneak a couple of shots in after dark, this was the court that I came to kind of find my peace and hone my love for the game," Caruso said. "You don’t think about this stuff going through life, especially growing up as a kid. You don’t think you’re going to come back to the court and have it named after you or have the type of success that I’ve had. For me, it’s really special. Not a lot of people get to experience stuff like this, so for me, I’m really grateful for it.”

Former A&M radio broadcaster Dave South emceed the event. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, A&M men’s basketball radio analyst Al Pulliam and former Consol boys basketball coach Rick German also spoke at the event alongside Caruso.

“I don’t think it’s often that you see people get an opportunity to do something that they absolutely loved and I think as long as I’ve known Alex, he’s always loved basketball,” Pulliam said. “Not like a novelty, but it was a passion for him. He’s trying to figure it out. He’s watching it. He’s reading it. He’s learning it. And I think that passion is what has driven him to be where he is today.

“Whether it was at A&M Consolidated with Rick German trying to make that team better or at Texas A&M with Billy Kennedy … or with LeBron James, arguably the best player in the NBA, maybe the world, and winning an NBA championship, and now taking that dream to Chicago … Alex has never found the moment too big for him and I think that quality drives him. No matter what the stage is, no matter what the play is, I think he always rose to the occasion because he likes the challenge.”

The College Station City Council approved the naming of the court in January 2021.

“It’s wonderful, isn’t it, when you see someone from your hometown who goes out and does great, but doesn’t forget his hometown,” Mooney said.

German said he remembered hearing he had a good player soon after he took the job at Consol, but didn’t believe it until he watched Caruso catch and throw down a reverse dunk in a practice session. German mentioned how Consol won a school-record 31 games in Caruso’s senior year and attributed it to the Tigers’ tough defense led by Caruso.

“When he was in high school,” German said, “I had high school coaches come to me and they had heard that he was being recruited and they said, ‘Coach, is he that good?’ I said, ‘Keep watching.’ Well, he got a scholarship. He went to A&M. They came back up to me later and said, ‘Coach, is he good enough to play at A&M?’ I said, ‘Keep watching.’ He’s starting at A&M. ‘Coach, you think he could go to the pros?’ ‘Keep watching.’ He goes to the pros and he’s in the D-league at that time. ‘Coach, you think he can get in?’ ‘Keep watching.’ He started in the sixth game of the world championship in which he won a world championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s now with the Chicago Bulls. This is to Alex: Leaders lead. This is to you: Keep watching.”

After the event, Caruso signed autographs for children and fans in a line that snaked around almost the entire perimeter of the court. Caruso said there were a couple of men in attendance he used to play alongside in middle school.

“There were a bunch of guys that would show up on like Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Caruso said. “I would show up and hope they had like seven or nine and needed an extra guy to play. I played with them a couple of times my seventh-grade year and they handled me a little bit. I came back the next year and I was 6-1 and I was the best player on the court.”