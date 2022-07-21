‘Caruso Court’ to be dedicated July 30

The court will be named after Alex Caruso, who grew up in the Castlegate neighborhood and often played at the court. After a standout high school career at A&M Consolidated, Caruso played at Texas A&M and led the Aggies to a share of the 2015-16 Southeastern Conference championship and an appearance in the Sweet 16. Caruso was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA title team and currently plays for the Chicago Bulls.