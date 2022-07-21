‘Caruso Court’ to be dedicated July 30

The city of College Station will dedicate the basketball court in Castlegate Park as “Alex Caruso Court” at 10 a.m. July 30.
The court will be named after Alex Caruso, who grew up in the Castlegate neighborhood and often played at the court. After a standout high school career at A&M Consolidated, Caruso played at Texas A&M and led the Aggies to a share of the 2015-16 Southeastern Conference championship and an appearance in the Sweet 16. Caruso was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA title team and currently plays for the Chicago Bulls.
Former A&M radio broadcaster Dave South will serve as master of ceremonies. Caruso, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, A&M men’s basketball radio analyst Al Pulliam and former Consol boys basketball coach Rick German are scheduled to speak at the event, which is open to the public and free to attend.
The College Station City Council approved the naming of the court in January 2021.