Campus Muster to return to full-day schedule April 21

Aggie Muster will return to its traditional activity schedule April 21 after two years of modified ceremonies.

The tradition, which began in 1883, honors Texas A&M current and former students and faculty and staff members who have died in the past year.

The day on campus will begin at 7 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony in Academic Plaza, recognizing the 50-year Class of 1972, before the free Muster Barbecue at 11 a.m. with food from four local barbecue vendors and entertainment on the northeast plaza of Kyle Field.

Then, the Campus Muster ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena with doors opening at 5 p.m.

In addition to speeches from representatives from the university, the Muster ceremony will include a ceremonial address from Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Following the reading of the names on this year’s Roll Call, there will be a presentation of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute. The night will end with a sign off between the 50th-year class liaison from the Class of 1972 and the Muster chair, Aggie Muster Committee Awareness Executive Rachel Greve said.

In addition to the Campus Muster, Musters will take place throughout the world. The formality of the “Hometown Musters,” Greve said, is set by the organizers with some taking place in a backyard and others resembling the campus ceremony at a larger venue.

A Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent, presented by the Association of Former Students, will begin at sunrise on April 21 and include all honorees submitted to any Muster taking place throughout the world. A livestream will be available at tx.ag/MusterLive.

Greve described the Campus Muster ceremony as poignant and emotionally laden, saying it is universal and highlights the compassion of the Aggie family.

“It is something that you can go into not knowing what Muster is, without being a part of the Aggie family yourself, and Muster meets you where you are, and what you need,” she said. “I feel like everyone walks away from Muster with something different, and it’s always something they didn’t know they needed. It is one of those things that you just can feel in this room this overwhelming presence of just the support and love that the Aggie family has for its members and just the solidarity and unity that comes with the tradition of Muster.

“I feel the campus ceremony really encapsulates just how interconnected we all are on the day of Muster.”

In 2020, she said, the committee had to quickly change to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organized a hybrid ceremony last year with committee members, key speakers and honor families in Reed Arena and community members in Kyle Field where they watched a livestream on the video board.

She said it was important to allow the community to come together in a safe manner.

When organizing this year’s event, Greve said, the committee members relied on the advice of former students who had served on the committee because current members were freshmen when they last experienced Muster in its traditional format.

Beginning Thursday, the annual Reflections Display will be set up in the Memorial Student Center’s Flag Room and will remain open to the public during the MSC’s operating hours — 7 a.m. to midnight — until noon on April 21. Committee members will staff the display during the Passover and Easter holidays, so it will be open this weekend.

Greve called it a “great privilege” and “humbling honor” to serve the Aggie family through Muster, saying she is doing what she hopes someone will do for her and her family when it is her time to join the Roll Call.

“I’ve personally honored very close loved ones in my life at Campus Muster during my time in college, and talking with their families and also just being served in that way has meant so much, and it is, I feel like, an integral step and healing process of being an Aggie when you honor one of your loved ones at Muster,” she said.

“It’s just a great honor to be able to serve those families and just meet them where they are on the night of, and just pour our hearts into them. … We do this for the families and knowing that one day that we hope that someone will pour just as much love and support into our family when we’re being honored on the Roll Call.”

The committee will be accepting names for the Campus Muster Roll Call until 6:30 p.m. April 21. The criteria to be honored during Campus Muster is listed at muster.tamu.edu. Each Hometown Muster sets its own criteria to honor Aggies who have died in the last year.

The Campus Muster ceremony will be livestreamed at musterlive.aggienetwork.com and broadcast on KAMU.

