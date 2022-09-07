Bush series tells stories of former president as a person and leader

Humor, humility and service were some of the themes Wednesday night in the stories Neil Bush, R.C. Slocum, Ray Bowen and Mark Welsh shared of President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush in the series “The 41 I Knew.”

Matthew Bennett, a first-year masters of international affairs student at the Bush School, said he was grateful to have the opportunity to hear more about the school’s namesake and gain insight into who President Bush was.

Amidst the stories and funny moments, he said he enjoyed learning about Bush’s sense of humor and how he treated people well and wanted to make a good impression on anyone he met.

“That’s something I try to do for the most part, so it’s great to have a role model like him,” Bennett said.

Mark Welsh, dean of the Bush School, served as moderator of the panel at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station and said the “The 41 I Knew” series began after President Bush’s death to help students better know their namesake even if they were unable to meet him as others have done in the 25 years of the Bush School.

“It’s making sure the students understand that they’re now part of the living legacy of this guy, who was just remarkable, and yet incredibly normal,” Welsh said after the event. “Helping them understand who he really was as a human and not a public figure, I think, helps them be even prouder when they walk out the door to go represent that legacy.”

Neil Bush, the fourth of President Bush and Barbara Bush’s six children and chair of the Bush School Advisory Board, said the theme showed how human, decent and good his father was.

“And hopefully, for future leaders, you can be humble, and you can serve with the right intentions, and it’s not all about you; it’s about putting yourself in the other guy’s shoes and empathizing and those kinds of things. Those kinds of qualities that Dad had in spades made him a uniquely gifted leader.”

Bush said watching the progress of the Bush School over its 25 years is inspiring and represents a fulfillment of his father’s vision for how a school could train people to serve others.

Following the discussion, Bush debated first-year masters of international affairs student Robert Livingston over U.S. and China relations. Both Bush and Livingston counted it among the highlights of the night.

“We had a discussion in which we kind of agreed to disagree, but we agreed that that’s the beauty of this country,” Livingston said, saying that is what he believes sets the United States apart from other countries, such as China. “Those are the values that his father throughout his life upheld. That’s pretty cool; you get to meet a president’s son and then debate him about something you’re really interested in.”

With a concentration in China studies, Livingston said, it is serendipitous he would be studying at the Bush School, noting the former president’s long relationship with China.

Bush said the school brought both of his parents “great joy,” not only being involved on campus but also seeing the students and instilling in them a mindset of service and humility.

Bowen, president of Texas A&M from 1994-2002, said one thing that always stuck out to him about the Bushes was their engagement in the university and the establishment of the presidential library and museum and the Bush School.

“He felt this deep affection for this place,” Bowen said after referencing people’s surprise hearing the Aggie War Hymn played during his funeral processional. “He adopted this place. He became a part of this place, went to football games.”

Bowen joked Slocum never let him call any plays, but he probably did let Bush make a few play calls.

Slocum, the winningest football coach in Texas A&M history and a friend to the Bush family, shared a conversation he had with the former president after he had been asked to step down as head coach in 2002.

He said Bush called and invited him to play golf. Although it was the last thing he wanted to do, he said, he traveled to Shadow Hawk Golf Club in Richmond, Texas, to join Bush on the golf course and then for a glass of wine afterward.

“In just a few minutes, he says, ‘You know, I want you to know I know how you’re feeling right now.’ He says, ‘You know I worked my whole adult life trying to get ready to become president of the United States, and I thought I was ready, and I got elected. And I thought I was doing a good job, and they booted me out of there,’” Slocum told the audience. “He said, ‘I know how those feelings are, but I want to encourage you to take the high road.’”

Slocum said Bush was a good example of someone who reached out and worked with people of opposing viewpoints, noting his work in relief efforts with President Bill Clinton.

“He was above all the little stuff, and so I drove home that day, and I thought about that on the way,” he said. “I would have hoped I would’ve done it, but his example and his encouragement certainly really benefited me that day. I’ll never forget that.”

The group shared stories of Barbara Bush as well, with Welsh remembering a time when the former president had fallen asleep in his wheelchair before an event at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. She asked that they let her husband rest while people settled into their seats.

“There are other people walking by, and I was watching her as she stood next to him,” Welsh said. “She’s watching everybody who came down the hall. … She’s worried about them bumping the wheelchair. And so at one point — she didn’t say anything to anybody — she just stood by the side of the chair and turned her body, so you couldn’t get to him without going through her. And then she just put her hand on his shoulder. That’s my memory of Mrs. Bush. She was protecting him; not making a big deal about it, but there was no doubt she was there.”

Demonstrating another side to his mom, Neil Bush recalled a time when his dad tumbled during a skydive and had to be rescued and his parachute deployed.

“This is just after dad who had had like an 80 or 90% approval rating a year before his reelection campaign, end up losing that election,” he said, and reporters were asking his mom on the ground what she thought about the jump. “My mom said, ‘I haven’t seen a freefall like that since the 1992 election.’”

Slocum said the addition of the Bush School and the caliber of guests the Bush family brought to Texas A&M were some of the biggest events to happen to the university.

“I know he was so proud over the years,” Slocum said. “He could see what was happening at A&M. He was proud this was here.”