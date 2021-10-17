Bush Library to reopen Monday

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will reopen Monday after closing in August because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.

The museum hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Masks will be required for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, and the number of people in the building will be limited.

Tickets will be available at bush41.org, and no tickets will be sold on site.

The museum closed for in-person visitors in mid-March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before reopening July 1. With cases rising throughout the month of July, the museum closed for the second time related to the pandemic Aug. 9.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County peaked at 2,966 on Sept. 30, and on Friday fell below 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 30.

The museum's three temporary exhibits are “Oceans of Plastic,” a collection of art made from plastics acquired along beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast, “Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship," and "George Bush: An Environmental President."

The Bush Library and Museum is at 1000 George Bush Drive West in College Station. Adult tickets are $9.