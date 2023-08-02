Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham revealed Wednesday what Texas A&M professor Joy Alonzo allegedly said about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a guest lecture this March that led to her reported suspension.

“When a professor states, ‘Your Lt. Governor says those kids deserve to die’ regarding the group of kids in Hays County who tragically lost their lives to fentanyl … it has no place in a lecture and is indefensible,” Buckingham wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Alonzo said a comment she made during a two-hour lecture on March 7 regarding opioid overdose education and naloxone administration was mischaracterized and misconstrued. She also said she agreed to the administrative leave pending the inquiry, and was satisfied with the outcome, which she said exonerated her from any wrongdoing.

“I’ve given this same presentation about 1,000 times across the state over the past few years, and I also have trained others to provide the same presentation,” Alonzo said in her statement. “At no time did I say anyone deserved to die from an overdose.”

According to a KXAN report, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported in 2022 there were 14 fentanyl overdoses in the county that involved juveniles between 13 and 17 years old.

Buckingham’s comments were in response to a tweet about a Wednesday op-ed penned by Patrick in the Houston Chronicle where he provided comment on the situation from his point of view. Buckingham is the first person to say what Alonzo allegedly said about Patrick.

In Patrick’s op-ed, he confirmed in March he received a call from Buckingham and was told Alonzo made a statement about him while giving a lecture on the opioid crisis in Buckingham’s daughter’s class at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. These events were reported by The Texas Tribune last week.

“What was told to me wasn’t a criticism of policy,” Patrick wrote in the op-ed. “That is part of being an elected official and doesn’t bother me. However, if what I heard was correct, it was a false and inappropriate personal attack on me.”

Patrick then confirmed he called A&M Chancellor John Sharp and “simply asked him to look into the matter and determine what was actually said.” Patrick noted his conversation with Sharp lasted about a minute and he later received a text from Sharp saying the inquiry was proceeding. Patrick said he never talked to Sharp again about the inquiry as it was ongoing. UTMB also announced a censure of Alonzo.

Alonzo was reinstated two weeks later after an investigation. Patrick said he accepts the outcome from both UTMB and A&M on this matter.

“I would do this on behalf of any student or parent who called our office with a similar complaint,” Patrick wrote.

In a press conference Wednesday, A&M interim president Mark Welsh said he didn’t think Alonzo’s suspension was a bad one and noted it wasn’t made by anyone outside of A&M. He noted the concern is the decision was made in short order, but the intent was to protect her and the university for an investigation to shed light on the incident.

Welsh noted he has created a task force under the Vice President of Faculty Affairs to review A&M’s current policies and procedures related to faculty administrative protections.

“We need to have very clear guidance that you will go through these offices and these decision makers in order to make that call so that it’s measured, it’s thoughtful, and we’ve reached the right decision with all the right people in the discussion,” Welsh said.

Mixed opinions on Alonzo’s situation have been expressed by A&M faculty.

On Sunday, the A&M Distinguished Professor Executive Committee sent a letter to all A&M faculty and said after UTMB announced its censure of Alonzo that the A&M System Health Science Center initiated an investigation that rapidly cleared her and validated her right to free speech and academic freedom.

“We applaud Chancellor Sharp and his officers for their quick action to defend and clear Professor Alonzo,” the letter read. “We appreciate Chancellor Sharp‘s demonstrated commitment to the core values of faculty and students of the Texas A&M University System.”

On Monday, A&M Faculty Senate speaker Tracy Hammond said in a letter to the Faculty Senate that a fact-finding committee appointed in wake of Kathleen McElroy’s botched hiring has broadened its scope to include Alonzo’s situation “given the relationship between the two events and their impact on academic freedom.”

Welsh said Alonzo is a class act and well-respected in her department. He added academic freedom is a constitutional right under the First Amendment, which has been reaffirmed by the Supreme Court multiple times. Welsh noted he also liked the fact that Patrick put his voice out there on the situation.

“We believe in academic freedom here, which means that our professors are free to select the topics they need to discuss in a classroom while they’re teaching to fully explain issues to students,” Welsh said.

Patrick acknowledged the Faculty Senate investigation in his op-ed and said “their outrage seems based on the belief that anyone who dares ask a question about what is being taught or said in a classroom at a state university is somehow challenging their ‘academic freedom.’”

“Every student, parent, university booster, regent, chancellor, school president or legislator has the right to ask a question about campus conduct,” Patrick wrote. “Professors, who are largely funded by Texas taxpayers and students, are not above being held accountable.”

Patrick pushed hard during the recent legislative session for Senate Bill 18, which sought to eliminate tenure from universities. The bill was passed by the Senate but was later amended by the Texas House and passed by the full Legislature to codify tenure and only allow for professors to be dismissed for reasons such as professional incompetence, failing to perform their duties as a professor, violating university policies or engaging in unprofessional conduct.