A Bryan man was sentenced to 17 years in prison last Thursday for charges related to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and violating his bond conditions during the pending case, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Clifford Moten, 42, pled guilty to his charges that stemmed from an incident in January 2020, according to the DA's office. He had previously been sentenced to prison on prior occasions for assaulting other girlfriends.

During the incident, Moten’s ex-girlfriend reported to Bryan police he had assaulted her during an argument and ordered his dog to attack her, according to the DA. The victim was found with visible injuries.

After he was released on bond for the assault, Moten was arrested three other times for violating the conditions of his bond, including stalking, repeatedly calling the victim, verbally threatening the victim, and showing up at the victim’s home and place of employment, according to the DA.

During Moten’s final arrest, he engaged in a prolonged standoff with Bryan police and required multiple roads to be shut down for a safe arrest, according to the DA.