Bryan City Council renamed Texas 47 for A&M Chancellor John Sharp

Texas 47 in Bryan has a new name: John Sharp Parkway.

The Bryan City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to rename Texas 47, also known as Riverside Parkway, after Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. He has served as A&M’s chancellor since 2011 and graduated from A&M in 1972.

In his six years as Bryan's mayor, Andrew Nelson said this was one of the few times he had single-handedly used his authority to put an item on the agenda.

“Chancellor John Sharp, his vision, his bold leadership throughout the state and really throughout the country, but certainly here in the Brazos Valley and in Aggieland, has been second-to-none,” Nelson said before reading the proclamation before the council and public. “I stand behind this that 100 years from now, John Sharp will probably still go down as the best chancellor in the Texas A&M University System.”

Located near the intersection of Texas 47 and Texas 21 is the RELLIS Campus, which is an alternative higher education institution for students seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree without attending A&M’s main campus in College Station. Through the RELLIS Academic Alliance, students can complete their first two years of higher education at Blinn College and have a path to complete their bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University or one of 11 A&M System schools, including the main campus.

In May 2016, Sharp announced the 2,000-acre campus, formerly known as the Riverside Campus, would be transformed into the RELLIS Campus. Since 2016, over 125 students have completed bachelor’s degrees through the RELLIS Academic Alliance.

“When I told the chancellor about the designation, he immediately checked his pulse to be sure he’s still alive,” said Laylan Copelin, an A&M System spokesperson. “Then he said, ‘My goodness, what a nice gesture, particularly given its location.’”

Mayor Pro-Tem Buppy Simank, who serves in Bryan’s at-large Place 6 seat, said he remembers being invited out to what would become RELLIS a few months after joining the city council in November 2015. There were just a few bulldozers out there, Simank said. He called Sharp an innovator.

“He laid out the plan and the vision and to think that was back almost seven years, and if you go out there and look now, what you see is absolutely mind-blowing to think the vision that this man had and to make it happen in such a short period of time to me is beyond amazing,” Simank said.

In the resolution, the Bryan City Council said renaming Texas 47 as John Sharp Parkway is a way to perpetuate the memory of Sharp and noted the council believes he has done more for the city of Bryan than any other A&M chancellor.

Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan Single Member District 3 councilman, noted how he has been a member of RELLIS’ advisory board since its inception and said Sharp saw the need RELLIS provided and was supportive of it.

“We’ve seen things happen out there that we could never dream about,” Gutierrez said. “His vision is a 100-year vision. It’s not what can we do today? What can we do tomorrow? These are 100-year visions that will long outlast him being here and us being here.”

Nelson said Sharp has been a mentor to him while he has served as Bryan mayor and is a great partner to the city.

“In building Texas A&M, he’s helped to transform Bryan and College Station into a place called Bryan-College Station,” Nelson said. “He doesn’t fear the hyphen. He’s not afraid of it being B-CS. He understands that each city is better with the other next to it. He recognizes that as A&M is growing, A&M’s too big for just one of these cities and it was too big for just the Brazos Valley. That’s why he’s expanding it to Fort Worth, he’s expanding all the different system universities, getting ships and docks for us on the coast.”