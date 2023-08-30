On this week's Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew recaps Week 1 action. Plus, the Huntsville Item's Colton Foster joins to discuss Huntsville's nondistrict games against A&M Consolidated and Bryan, and gives a quick preview of District 10-5A-II.
Brazos Sports Preps Cast: Huntsville Item's Colton Foster talks Consol, Bryan, 10-5A-II
Tigerland Stadium is a special place for A&M Consolidated wide receiver Payton Bjork.