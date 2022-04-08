 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos County A&M Club to host Muster April 21

Brett Giroir

Adm. Brett Giroir, who served as assistant secretary for health under former President Donald Trump, addresses the Republican Women of the Brazos Valley on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the College Station Hilton.

 Eagle photo by Cassie Stricker

The Brazos County A&M Club will hold its annual Muster ceremony on April 21 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

This year’s speaker will be Adm. Brett Giroir, former assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Girior previously held multiple roles within the Texas A&M University System, serving as vice chancellor of research, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives, and executive vice president and CEO of Texas A&M's Health Science Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $35. Young alumni, current students and children’s tickets are $25.

General Muster questions can be sent to Allan Riggs (allanriggs@gmail.com) and Alan Lucian (alucien1955@gmail.com). Roll Call questions can be sent to Ronald "Ron" Dold, at arjaydold@comcast.net. Questions about tickets can be sent to Caitlin Falke at c.falke.2017@gmail.com. General Brazos County A&M Club questions can be sent to BCAMC@AggieNetwork.com.

