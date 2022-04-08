Brazos County A&M Club to host Muster April 21

The Brazos County A&M Club will hold its annual Muster ceremony on April 21 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

This year’s speaker will be Adm. Brett Giroir, former assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Girior previously held multiple roles within the Texas A&M University System, serving as vice chancellor of research, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives, and executive vice president and CEO of Texas A&M's Health Science Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $35. Young alumni, current students and children’s tickets are $25.

General Muster questions can be sent to Allan Riggs (allanriggs@gmail.com) and Alan Lucian (alucien1955@gmail.com). Roll Call questions can be sent to Ronald "Ron" Dold, at arjaydold@comcast.net. Questions about tickets can be sent to Caitlin Falke at c.falke.2017@gmail.com. General Brazos County A&M Club questions can be sent to BCAMC@AggieNetwork.com.