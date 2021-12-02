Blinn College, Texas A&M College of Education form new program for future educators

With a few signatures, the Brazos Valley Teach learning community officially started Wednesday as a partnership between Blinn College and Texas A&M University’s College of Education and Human Development.

The new educator pipeline, which is the result of a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation, will give high school students a clear pathway to become teachers. The first three school districts to participate in the program are Bryan, Hearne and Caldwell with the possibility of Brenham joining as a fourth, according to Beverly Irby, a Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development professor and senior associate dean for academic affairs.

Valerie Hill-Jackson, executive director of the program and principle investigator, said she hopes to grow the learning community to include all seven counties in the Brazos Valley.

Program faculty and staff will begin recruiting students in eighth grade by talking to them about the teaching profession. Then participating students will officially begin as freshmen in high school through the school or school district’s Career and Technology Education program.