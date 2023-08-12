UNCASVILLE, Conn. — One by one, members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 took the stage Friday and, for a while, the 2011 national champion with deep Dallas ties stole the show.

Yes, Dirk Nowitzki was a center of attention, too, but Dallas native and former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair charmed reporters in the Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theater with his folksy wit and stories from his high school coaching days.

At South Oak Cliff, to be precise. That’s where he coached golf, taught physical education, where for three straight years he had a kid named Dennis Rodman who didn’t even play basketball, and where he originally made $7,000 per year.

Blair had been an all-city outfielder at Bryan Adams High School, Class of ‘63, and after a stint in the Marines graduated from Texas Tech at age 27, hoping to coach baseball.

Blair only began coaching girls because South Oak Cliff High was starting a girls basketball program. The two girls phy ed teachers were doubling as cheerleader and drill-squad sponsors. Three girls knocked on boys P.E. teacher Blair’s gym door and asked if he would coach them.

“So think about this,” said Blair, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. “I was a JV basketball player. I didn’t score a point for the varsity basketball team at Bryan Adams and Dennis Rodman didn’t score a point in high school.

“And South Oak Cliff brought us together. Sometimes you find a calling in a different way.”

Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Hall in 2011. Blair coached Rodman’s sisters, Kim and Debra, at South Oak Cliff and later as an assistant at Louisiana Tech, where they won two national championships.

After taking South Oak Cliff to five straight state tournaments, winning three state titles and 105 of his last 106 games, Blair initially turned down the chance to coach at Louisiana Tech under Leon Barmore and Sonja Hogg. He was making $22,000, but Tech offered $500 more and a 6-year-old, brown station wagon.

“It was the best move I’ve ever made,” Blair said.

Blair didn’t become a Division I head coach until age 40, at Stephen F. Austin in 1985. The son of a plaster foreman, Lee, and housewife, Jean, Blair grew up in East Dallas’ Forest Hills neighborhood and wound up becoming one of the most successful women’s basketball coaches in history.

Blair retired after Texas A&M’s 2021-22 season, having earned 444 of his 852 career college victories while coaching the Aggies, including the 2011 NCAA title game victory over Notre Dame.

Mind you, before Blair’s arrival, Texas A&M was 22-90 in Big 12 play.

“That team was special,” he said of the 2010-11 Aggies. “They believe in each other and all of a sudden we’re in Indianapolis, playing for the whole can of worms.

“We were needed at the time and I think it helped women’s basketball. You had a new team win besides your normal six blue bloods that had been winning most of the championships.”