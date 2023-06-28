When Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork began his career nearly 30 years ago as a front office intern, there was a defined set of core tenants that encapsulated the job of a major university athletic director: raising money, selling season tickets, donor relations, managing coaching personnel issues and running a department that spends within its means.

He never would have imagined that political lobbyist would be a highly experienced skillset added to his LinkedIn profile.

Saturday, Texas House Bill 2804 goes into effect, significantly changing the guardrails for name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes in the state. It’s an update from Texas’ initial NIL legislation, Senate Bill 1385, which legalized the practice in Texas on July 1, 2021.

Texas A&M, particularly Bjork, has been acutely active in discussions and action to bring about the NIL sequel.

“Really, I’d say in the last four years, we’ve had to be at the forefront of these conversations,” Bjork told The Eagle in a sit-down conversation last week. “We always say that an AD is sort of a generalist. You have to know a little bit about contracts and legal environment and TV negotiations and capital projects and fundraisers. Who would have thought you’d add politics or lobbying to your resume, but that’s where we are. You learn and adapt along the way.”

A&M provided input when SB 1385 was drafted by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-The Woodlands. Work on HB 1385 began in March 2022, when meetings were held in Austin with people in the business of college athletics, including A&M officials, to talk about the ecosystem of NIL compensation, Bjork said. From that point on, Bjork, as well as Jenny Jones from the A&M University System office of governmental relations and Norman Garza and Michael Hardy of the A&M University office of governmental relations, continued to meet at the state capital and send written input to state legislators on the subject.

System Chancellor John Sharp told The Eagle that A&M University System lawyers were key in drafting the new NIL legislation, which was officially authored by Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin.

“There was a lot of technical back-and-forth language that they asked for our input, because they saw the credibility that we had,” Bjork said. “I think they saw the input that we had two years ago.”

At the top of the list for NIL legislative additions was the ability for universities to have more of a hands-on approach with athletes when making NIL deals. HB 2804 says that universities “may identify, create, facilitate, or otherwise assist with opportunities for a currently enrolled student athlete to earn compensation from a third party” for use of an athlete’s name, image and likeness.

Previously, universities could only review contracts to make sure they were compliant with state law. University employees or the university itself, however, still cannot enter into NIL deals with student-athletes.

“For us to take something so important, like their financial viability, and say, ‘Hey, good luck with that. We’ll see you next year,’ that’s not what we do in college athletics,” Bjork said. “To support our athletes to be involved in the marketplace, to me, that’s the biggest shift. It gives us the flexibility to be as aggressive as we think we need to be, while supporting our athletes.”

This clause will physically manifest itself by way of a new NIL suite for athletes in the yet-to-be constructed football facility beyond the south end zone of Kyle Field. The suite will be a NIL coworking space of sorts, providing meeting rooms for athletes to negotiate deals and content creation areas, like a podcasting studio, for athletes to produce pieces for the internet and social media, Bjork said.

“Part of the state law change is we can provide these kinds of resources, where before we had to take a hands-off approach,” Bjork said. “We want it to be a cool, interactive space, so when people walk in, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow, Texas A&M takes supporting their athletes seriously. They take the NIL world seriously.'”

However, before the new bill could even go into effect, speed bumps already have presented themselves.

A section of the new bill attempts to codify the nonprofit status of 501(c)(3) NIL collectives, which would include the 12th Man Foundation’s 12th Man+ Fund. The Internal Revenue Service issued a memo on June 9 that stated a legal argument against the exempt status of nonprofit NIL collectives, putting their status in jeopardy moving forward. Since the issue is in regard to federal income tax, state laws have no standing in determining entities' exempt status, Texas A&M law school associate dean Terri Helge confirmed.

The NCAA also issued a memo Tuesday, which read like a frequently asked questions section, regarding clarification on certain NIL-related issues. A copy of the memo was provided to The Eagle by the NCAA.

The NCAA stated that entities “closely related” to institutions could not compensate student-athletes for NIL, including entities that meet the NCAA’s definition of a booster and those organized as 501(c)(3)s.

Though the 12th Man Foundation is an independent entity from the A&M athletics department, Bjork said there isn’t any worries about the functionality of the 12th Man+ Fund.

“Not right now,” he said. “There’s an analysis that has to take place around the IRS piece of it, but there’s nothing right now … that would cause any concern of not moving forward.”

The state law also granted the right for NIL collectives to provide perks to donors, such as priority points, which the 12th Man+ Fund announced would be a part of its program. Texas announced a similar program as a part of its One Fund collective, which will begin Saturday.

The NCAA’s memo seemed to outlaw this practice.

“Institutions may not provide assets (e.g., tickets suite access, club seating) to a donor as an incentive for providing funds to the NIL entity.

Texas added a clause to the beginning of HB 2804, which states that any organization with authority over an institution’s athletic program cannot enforce a rule that goes against items codified by the state NIL law. Similar legislation exists in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference footprint.

“The NCAA can’t require anything that our state law already has in statute,” Creighton said, speaking on the Senate floor on May 17. “If we have not prescribed it in state statute, they certainly can. … As the NCAA has continued to sit on the sidelines in the respect of standing up for our student-athletes as they should, states have kicked it into gear for exactly what we need to provide for a responsible framework for NIL and I think Texas is leading the nation on that.”

The NCAA pushed back on that idea in Tuesday’s memo, stating that NCAA rules are adopted by member schools, who are required to comply with those rules as a part of their voluntary membership.

"The state law is going to govern how we do business," Bjork told ESPN on Tuesday. "We will continue to communicate with the NCAA on a variety of matters, but in terms of this, the state law will reign.”

It is unclear how any of these stalemates will resolve beyond a ruling in the court system or federal legislation.

Bjork and Hardy were a part of a coalition of SEC administrators and coaches that met with federal legislators on June 1 regarding the potential for a federal law dictating NIL. It was Bjork’s second time on Capitol Hill, the first in 2021 when initial conversations began with legislators on the subject of NIL.

“A couple weeks ago was very intense in terms of here’s specific talking points: Here’s how we do things at Texas A&M with our Texas delegation, but also, here’s how we’re viewing things within the SEC and then nationally," Bjork said. "So those conversations were sort of new.”

Bjork said everyone they talked with understands the issue and the need for national uniformity.

The next question that has to be answered is what is the financial relationship between athletic departments and its athletes? Several cases are currently working through the judicial system arguing that athletes are employees and should be involved in revenue sharing. The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against Southern Cal on behalf of three respondents stating the university, Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA prevented the athletes from their right as employees to organize to improve working conditions. In 2021, NLRB general council Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memo stating that college athletes were employees of their respective universities.

Bjork sees the future of this relationship is a four-pronged race between the court system, the NLRB, the NCAA and the Congress to ratify a solution first, which will cause the rest of the dominoes to fall based on the leading outcome.

Federal legislation that gives guardrails to every university on NIL and that does not define the relationship of the athletic department and athletes as that of an employer is something that has been drafted by Alabama Senator and former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Tommy Tuberville, though the bill has not seen any progress through the legislative track.

While he didn’t give his stance on the subject, Bjork did offer up the added confusion that comes with employment and stated the value of the provisions given to A&M’s athletes at approximately $450,000 over a four-year period.

“We we start talking about employment or revenue sharing, that’s where it gets really, really heavy and really complicated fast, because then you do go to a state’s rights issue, where every state is different,” he’s said.

Other concerns beyond those raised by the IRS and the NCAA also remain.

Texas state legislators brought up the issue of Title IX throughout the bill’s matriculation through congress. The bill, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, provides equal protection in educational programs regardless of sex. On a local scale, of the approximately $4.1 million made by A&M student-athletes during the 2021-22 academic year, $96,725 was paid to female athletes, according to numbers obtained by The Eagle via an open records request.

The legalities surrounding that discussion are still being debated and nothing on Title IX is addressed in HB 2804. Bjork said the ability for universities to be more involved with NIL deals will help support the school’s female athletes.

“What we need to be able to do is lift them up even more and showcase them,” Bjork said. “We haven’t been able to do that because of the restrictions in state law. Now we can actually do that. So I think our marketplace, they want to attach to female athletes. … Now we can actually help facilitate that.”

Finally, how is HB 2804 adjudicated? There is no direct response in the bill for how an athlete or an athletic department must answer for accusations of violating state law. Bjork posited a state agency or a district attorney would have to file an injunction, but said that aspect is not clear.

An adjudication process was discussed in some early conversations, but Bjork said he didn’t know if any state agency was ever tabbed to take on responsibility.

“That’s one thing that I think has frustrated everyone around the country is the enforcement piece of this, both from the NCAA perspective and the state law, because every state law is different. That’s a question that I don’t know anybody knows the answer to.”

The one thing Bjork was sure of, change is inevitable when it comes to NIL.

“I think we’ll be sitting here a year from now and we’ll be adapting to something else,” Bjork said. “So I think the evolution of this, till it gets settled, is probably still going to take a few more years.”