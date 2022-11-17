Best of Aggieland cookbook to be released Dec. 5

A new limited edition cookbook titled "The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days" will be released Dec. 5 and features over 70 recipes from more than 35 area restaurant and bars.

The cookbook is available for $45 and was compiled by Tamar Elkeles. Proceeds from the book will go toward scholarships to students through the 12th Man Foundation's 1922 Fund, The Association of Former Students and the Texas A&M University Aggie Moms' Club.

"Whether you’re cheering on the Aggies at a tailgate or gathering at home, this book has everything you need to create a memorable Aggie game day!" Elkeles said.

The restaurants and bars featured in the book include 1775 Texas Pit Craft BBQ, 1860 Italia, Casa Rodriguez, the Dixie Chicken, Napa Flats, Ronin Farm & Restaurant, Rx Pizza & Bar, Solt and more.

"This new book includes many new restaurants in the BCS area," Elkeles said. "The focus is on game day recipes for Aggie gatherings-filled with signature recipes that can be shared, doubled, or tripled, to satisfy any Aggie crowd."

For more information on the book, visit thebestofaggieland.com.