Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama

The request made sense to the Rev. Chris Smith, associate pastor at St. Mary’s and a 2010 graduate of A&M. While, theologically, God may not have a stake in the outcome of the game, several of the Aggie football players are parishioners of the church, as well as three yell leaders and a large swath of the student body, he said.

The Aggie football team has struggled with injuries. Saturday, the Aggies had nine players from the season’s initial depth chart missing due to injury.

“That was our intention of going out there, just to ask God’s blessing to protect and to sanctify the stadium for the sake of the players,” Smith said.

With a hearty laugh, Sharp said his intercessory desires were a little more to the point.

“Father Will will tell you, ‘We’re just praying for the health and safety of everybody,’ but my intent wasn’t that kind. I just wanted to flat-out win,” he said.

The Rev. Will Straten, Class of 2000, led the “Order for the Blessing of a Gymnasium or a Field for Athletics” out of the Catholic Book of Blessings, alongside Smith and the Rev. Andrew Dinh. The blessing was read at midfield and was continued in a lap around the field, while holy water was sprinkled.