Baker receives George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Public Service

Quayle asked Baker for his perspective on several current issues and events. When asked what America’s allies should think about where the United States is today, Baker said it is sad the U.S. has withdrawn from many leadership positions in the world.

“The world is better off when America leads,” Baker said. “When we are engaged internationally we are a force for peace and stability. We take a heavy burden when we take leadership internationally, but it works well for America and for the global community.”

After discussing foreign policy, the economy and China, Quayle presented Baker with the George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Public Service in honor of the 41st president.

“Jim, our country is grateful for your service and your place in history is fixed,” Quayle said. “It is a remarkable achievement and on this special occasion we are filled with respect and admiration for the great life of leadership and achievement you have led.”

Baker accepted the award, speaking fondly of his friend of 60 years who he nicknamed “Jefe,” the Spanish word for “boss.”