Author, historian discusses his book on Sul Ross’ time at Texas A&M

The life of Lawrence Sullivan Ross has been well-chronicled over the years. John A. Adams Jr., historian and author of several Texas A&M-related books, set out to tell the story of Ross’ time at A&M in his new book, “Sul Ross at Texas A&M.”
The book was published in November by Texas A&M University Press.
“A&M was kind of in a transition point,” Adams said of Ross’ time as A&M president from 1891 to 1898. “It was growing, it was doing well, but clearly it could do a lot better and it needed some firm leadership to set it on the right path, and that’s what he did.”
A statue of Ross in front of A&M’s Academic Building, which was dedicated in 1918, has been a point of controversy in recent years due to Ross’ time serving as a Confederate general in the Civil War and his role with the Texas Rangers. Adams said he hopes the six-chapter book, which focuses on Ross’ contributions to A&M in the university’s early years, can allow readers to get a complete understanding of Ross’ life.
The book details Ross’ journey from accepting the role of A&M’s president to how he expanded and modernized A&M throughout the 1890s while getting the school out of debt. The book concludes by documenting his death in 1898. Adams also notes that many of A&M’s most storied hallmarks began under Ross’ watch, including the Aggie ring, the Aggie Band and the football team.
“I think the highlight [of the book] is what he did to put A&M on a solid, firm footing and help set up the environment and the atmosphere to where the school grows and the esprit de corps of the citizen-soldiers of the cadets all of the sudden begins to emerge,” said Adams, a member of A&M’s class of 1973.
Adams said he has researched Ross for more than 20 years, dating back to when he found two or three letters from Ross in the 1890s. Since then, Adams put together copies of more than 30 letters written by Ross while he was president at A&M, which are found throughout the book. Adams said he was inspired to write the book after reading a similar book about Stephen F. Austin more than 30 years ago.
This book took longer to write and put together than others because he spent a number of years collecting the letters from Ross, Adams said. He added that the further research helped tell a more thorough and complete story of Ross’ time at A&M. Adams said he found letters in archives at A&M, Baylor, Washington D.C., and the Alamo.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp wrote the book’s foreword. Adams said he and Sharp, a members of A&M’s class of 1972, have known each other for 50 years, dating to their time at A&M.
“What is surely a fact is that Texas A&M University would have been killed in its infancy, were it not for Sul Ross,” Sharp wrote at the end of the foreword.
Although Ross’ statue has been debated for a number of years, the questions about its presence on A&M’s campus heightened during the summer of 2020 amid nationwide social justice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Several demonstrations and protests at A&M’s Academic Plaza, where the Ross statue is located, drew hundreds of people who argued for and against keeping the statue. Those in attendance included current and former A&M students and A&M student-athletes.
“What comes to mind is people don’t know the full story,” Adams said about the 2020 protests. “It was totally reactionary. People jump up and they’re trying to attack A&M. It was bigger than the Ross statue. There were people who wanted to do damage to Texas A&M, unfortunately, and so Ross happened to be the good icon to do it.”
In the first chapter of the book, Adams details Ross’ time as a Confederate general during the Civil War, which is a leading reason people have opposed the Ross statue. Adams later details Ross’ contributions to Prairie View A&M, which is a historically Black university and a point people have turned to in support of keeping the Ross statue. In June 2020, amid the protests at the Ross statue, Adams wrote a guest column that ran in The Eagle titled “Sul Ross promoted education and rights for African Americans.”
“The man had an impact and it’s a shame that people don’t want to look deeper at what things people did,” Adams said. “I can’t unring the bell that he was [a Confederate] officer. A lot of people were, but a lot of people came back home to rebuild and get with it. Look at a totality of a man’s life.”
Adams said he thinks that A&M learned from 2020’s events as committees took a thorough look at the statues around A&M’s campus. In January, A&M announced that the statue would stay but added that a task force would be established to tell more of A&M’s history through iconography. In November, A&M unveiled a statue of Matthew Gaines, a Black state senator who advocated for the passage of a bill that allowed the state to take advantage of the Morrill Land Grant College Act of 1862 and led to the founding of A&M in 1876.
Adams said Ross was transcendent and had an attitude to take A&M to another level. Adams added that there are few people who leave a mark like Ross did.
“Hopefully, looking at this book, they’re going to get a much more complete understanding of who Ross was, because nothing has ever been done on these 10 years where he did education, the outreach, the county agents, working with Prairie View, and all the stuff he did,” Adams said. “I hope that people that take a look at it, with any objectivity, will see that we wouldn’t be here today as Texas A&M if he hadn’t come over here.”