Author, historian discusses his book on Sul Ross’ time at Texas A&M

“The man had an impact and it’s a shame that people don’t want to look deeper at what things people did,” Adams said. “I can’t unring the bell that he was [a Confederate] officer. A lot of people were, but a lot of people came back home to rebuild and get with it. Look at a totality of a man’s life.”

Adams said he thinks that A&M learned from 2020’s events as committees took a thorough look at the statues around A&M’s campus. In January, A&M announced that the statue would stay but added that a task force would be established to tell more of A&M’s history through iconography. In November, A&M unveiled a statue of Matthew Gaines, a Black state senator who advocated for the passage of a bill that allowed the state to take advantage of the Morrill Land Grant College Act of 1862 and led to the founding of A&M in 1876.

Adams said Ross was transcendent and had an attitude to take A&M to another level. Adams added that there are few people who leave a mark like Ross did.

“Hopefully, looking at this book, they’re going to get a much more complete understanding of who Ross was, because nothing has ever been done on these 10 years where he did education, the outreach, the county agents, working with Prairie View, and all the stuff he did,” Adams said. “I hope that people that take a look at it, with any objectivity, will see that we wouldn’t be here today as Texas A&M if he hadn’t come over here.”

