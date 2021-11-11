 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney: Texas A&M senior injured at Astroworld music festival dies
0 comments
top story breaking

Attorney: Texas A&M senior injured at Astroworld music festival dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the ninth fatality from the event.

Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference.

Texas A&M officials released a statement Thursday that said, "The Aggie family is deeply saddened to learn of Bharti’s death. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. We encourage our campus community to be kind and patient with themselves and others as everyone experiences grief in different ways. We also encourage anyone struggling to lean on their peers and professionals who are here to listen and help."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of others were injured in the melee Friday night as rapper Travis Scott took to the stage. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

Family members told Houston TV station KTRK that Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M and had been set to graduate next spring. Her cousin, Mohit Bellani, attended the festival with Shahani and said they were separated once the crowd began to surge forward.

“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other,” Bellani told KTRK.

Shahani was taken to the hospital where she was placed on a ventilator, family members said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert