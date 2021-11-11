Attorney: Texas A&M senior injured at Astroworld music festival dies

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the ninth fatality from the event.

Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference.

Texas A&M officials released a statement Thursday that said, "The Aggie family is deeply saddened to learn of Bharti’s death. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. We encourage our campus community to be kind and patient with themselves and others as everyone experiences grief in different ways. We also encourage anyone struggling to lean on their peers and professionals who are here to listen and help."

Hundreds of others were injured in the melee Friday night as rapper Travis Scott took to the stage. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

Family members told Houston TV station KTRK that Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M and had been set to graduate next spring. Her cousin, Mohit Bellani, attended the festival with Shahani and said they were separated once the crowd began to surge forward.