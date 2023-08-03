Texas A&M University System Regent Jay Graham asked former A&M President M. Katherine Banks and A&M Chancellor John Sharp to tell him the news he heard wasn’t true.

Since it wasn’t April Fools’ Day though, Graham said he assumed it was.

This exchange between an A&M regent and the top leader at the university and system, respectively, was one example of how a number of high-ranking university and system officials, including Banks who resigned from the fallout, were involved in the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become A&M’s journalism director, according to an internal report released Thursday by the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel.

The news Graham was talking about, shown in a text to fellow A&M Regent David Bagget on June 16, was about the hiring of McElroy, a Black woman who worked for 20 years at The New York Times, on June 13. Graham told Bagget he passed along this message to Banks and Sharp just three days after McElroy’s hiring was announced as if she were a five-star football recruit: “I thought the purpose of us starting a journalism department was to get high-quality Aggies journalist with conservative values into the market. This won’t happen with someone like this leading the department.”

“Based on limited info, I agree,” Bagget replied.

Over 500 pages of documents, including texts and emails, were released from the internal report from both the flagship university and the System level, including the aforementioned text exchange between Graham and Bagget. A five-page memo also provided a summary of the investigation’s findings to provide a timeline of McElroy’s hiring process, conversations that led to her spurning her alma mater’s offer, and the subsequent events after her situation became a national news story.

A&M leaders acknowledged there were mistakes during McElroy’s hiring process and university leadership gave a formal apology to McElroy while noting they have learned from their mistakes and will strive to ensure they are not repeated in the future.

McElroy received $1 million in a settlement from A&M, the university also announced Thursday. She will continue as a tenured professor at the University of Texas at Austin after announcing she had rescinded her resignation last month.

“This matter has been resolved,” McElroy said in a statement to The Eagle. “But I wish I could bottle the encouragement I received from organizations, government officials, friends and strangers, and distribute that support to the rest of the world. I remember every resolution, public statement, commentary and friendly email or text. …

“I’m moving forward. I’m excited about projects I have resumed at the University of Texas at Austin, including work in ethical leadership in media as well as supporting community journalism. My career continues as does my commitment to journalism, higher education and trying to do the right thing.”

The fallout of McElroy’s failed appointment led to Banks’ resignation on July 20, and documentation provided by A&M general counsel implicated Banks on the fact that she had been in contact with former interim dean Jose Bermudez, who also resigned last month because of the situation’s fallout, about changes in McElroy’s offer.

Banks had met with A&M’s Faculty Senate the day before in an attempt to clear the air on the McElroy situation and said multiple times during the public meeting she didn’t know about changes to McElroy’s offer. Afterward, Faculty Senate members said they felt Banks lied to them about details of the hiring process. The next day, A&M general counsel obtained documents that confirmed Banks and Bermudez had discussed changes to McElroy’s appointment. Banks resigned later that evening.

After news broke of the bungled negotiations on July 11, Bermudez texted Banks he was “sorry for all this mess” and noted they never got confirmation from McElroy she wasn’t coming to A&M.

Banks replied: “Don’t worry about it. I think we dodged a bullet. She is a awful person to go to the press before us. We will learn from this and move on.” She directed Bermudez to pause the journalism director search.

McElroy told The Eagle on July 11 that soon after her hiring was announced she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on with diversity, equity and inclusion. McElroy’s research has included the relationship between news media and race and her doctoral thesis was on the obituaries of civil rights leaders.

Two official offer letters from A&M to McElroy were shared with The Eagle by McElroy. The first was for the administrative, tenured role, which she signed on June 13. McElroy told The Eagle that university leaders came back to her with a verbal multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, but the offer was never placed into writing.

To assess the allegations and other issues relating to McElroy’s hiring process, A&M’s general counsel gathered numerous documents, emails and text messages and has interviewed Sharp and a number of university officials, including Banks, senior vice president Susan Ballabina, vice president N.K. Anand, Bermudez and communication & journalism department head Hart Blanton.

The day after Banks submitted her resignation, an A&M System spokesman said the System’s Office of General Counsel was in the early stages of an investigation. During a special meeting Sunday, A&M’s Board of Regents directed general counsel to release the investigation findings of McElroy’s situation to the public. Regent Bob Albritton made the motion for the System’s general counsel to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and emphasized the regents support the release of the findings to the public.

Interviews with A&M leaders, including interim president Mark Welsh, Ballabina and Anand, showed they acknowledged significant mistakes were made in McElroy’s hiring process, primarily due to a failure to follow established policies and procedures on faculty hiring. A&M general counsel said an immediate next step is for all faculty offer letters will require the signature of the Vice President of Faculty Affairs to ensure compliance. Welsh also has directed the faculty affairs office to create a task force to provide recommendations on appropriate protections for faculty in matters of faculty hiring and academic freedom.

“No matter what happened, this didn’t go well,” Welsh said in a press conference Wednesday. “And Dr. McElroy by all accounts is an incredibly accomplished scholar, she’s an accomplished journalist and she’s a great Aggie from what I hear. I would hope she understands that we are sorry for what happened.”

Documents released from A&M’s general counsel revealed university leaders began to discuss recruiting McElroy to return to her alma mater and lead the journalism program as far back as July 2022. In an email from Blanton to Bermudez on July 17, 2022, he said “Dr. McElroy is arguably the most successful graduate of the very journalism program we are seeking to rebuild, and she is likely the most informed and influential journalism educator in Texas. We cannot recruit another person more able than she is of assisting us in the launch of a nationally recognized journalism program.” The email showed Blanton’s proposal was to recruit McElroy as a one-year, full-time visiting professor and interim journalism director.

In an April 6 email from McElroy to Kevin Barge and the journalism director selection committee, she laid out an initial blueprint for the new program. McElroy explained the program would “become even stronger by developing partnerships across campus and industries that give our majors access to such fields as data visualization, and departments as Latino/a & Mexican-American Studies.” McElroy also wanted to leverage A&M’s reputation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to produce journalists driven by numbers.

“We should be training sought-after data journalists and Spanish-language journalists,” McElroy said.

“Our students should be trained to report expertly and ethically from Houston’s Vietnamese neighborhoods and the Rio Grande Valley as well as from AT&T Stadium and Madison Square Garden,” she continued.

In May, Ballabina heard McElroy would be hired as journalism director and there were plans for a public announcement, according to A&M’s report. She told Banks during a weekly meeting there would likely be significant media coverage and said while she expected the coverage to be overwhelmingly positive coverage, there was a possibility the announcement could attract attention based on McElroy’s previous writings related to DEI.

After McElroy was verbally offered the position by Blanton and accepted, Bermudez indicated to Blanton through text messages he had talked with Banks and said she preferred not to have publicity on McElroy’s hiring until the state legislative session ended.

“I think I can anticipate the concerns and their reality,” Blanton wrote in a message to Bermudez on May 11 included in the report. “However, TAMU might want to game out crisis communication strategy. My faculty will not leak but I think there may be some possibility we make national news of the Nikole Hannah Jones variety if we ask a famous Black journalist not to share her exciting decision with the world.” Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, whose hiring at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received attention when UNC’s board of trustees denied her a tenured position due to her work on race issues in America.

Bermudez told Blanton there was no formal offer letter yet and explained his understanding of Banks’ motivations in a text: “Bottom line is the NYT connection is poor optics during this particular legislative session.” The 88th Texas Legislature banned DEI offices at state universities.

A&M officials told McElroy her hiring was delayed due to administrative requirements and the need to process paperwork, not because of the legislative session. Banks told Sharp her desire to move forward with hiring McElroy after the legislative session ended. McElroy’s hiring was announced on June 13 with a large positive response.

After the Texas Scorecard published an article entitled “Aggies Hire NY Times ‘Diversity’ Advocate to Head Journalism Program,” numerous calls and emails were made to the president’s office, including those from members of The Rudder Association, that raised “questions about why a DEI proponent would be hired to serve as director of the new journalism program.” Banks told A&M legal counsel she received calls from “6-7” members of A&M’s Board of Regents asking questions and raising concerns about McElroy’s hiring and how “her advocacy for DEI could be reconciled with TAMU’s obligations” under Senate Bill 17, which eliminated university offices for diversity, equity and inclusion.

At least 16 emails were sent to A&M System officials to raise their displeasure in McElroy’s botched hiring and at least five that were against McElroy’s appointment, according to documents provided by A&M legal counsel in the internal report.

In another text from Graham to Bagget from the aforementioned conversation, he said, “They need to hear from all of us. This is unacceptable and we can’t allow it to happen! Kathy told us multiple times the reason we are going to combine arts and sciences together was to control the liberal nature that those professors brought to campus we were going to start a journalism department to get high-quality conservative Aggie students into the journalism world to help direct our message. This won’t happen with this kind of hire!”

Regent Mike Hernandez said in an email to Banks and Sharp on June 19 that “the purpose of the new journalism department was to address the pressing issue of lack of trust in our main stream media by large majority of the population today.” Hernandez said he wanted A&M journalists to be “free of politics and bias” and noted that “would require a fresh start without cultural influence from main stream media like the New York Times or like Fox News on the other side. They are all biased with an agenda and that to me is a very serious problem for our Country and State that Texas A&M can help address.”

“While it is wonderful for a successful Aggie to want to come back to Texas A&M to be a tenured professor and build something this important from scratch, we must look at her résumé and her statements made [in] opinion pieces and public interviews,” Hernandez wrote. “The New York Times is one of the leading main stream media sources in our country. It is common knowledge that they are biased and progressive leaning. The same exact thing can be said about the university of Texas. Yet that is Dr. McElroy’s résumé in a nutshell.”

In apparent response to the regents, Banks told Bermudez in a phone call on June 16 there was a potential problem with McElroy getting tenure at A&M. That conversation led to the shift in offering McElroy a non-tenure track Professor of Practice position. A&M officials said it’s unclear if Banks or Bermudez first suggested the switch.

Texts between Banks and Bermudez on June 19 showed they discussed offering McElroy a multiyear position and Banks indicated approval of this change. Banks then told Bermudez she intended to talk with Sharp about the change in McElroy’s offer with Sharp in a meeting scheduled for June 20. Sharp’s calendar showed he had a meeting with Banks and A&M athletic director Ross Bjork for athletics reasons, and Sharp said McElroy wasn’t discussed in the June 20 meeting.

That same day, Bermudez talked with McElroy and said he told her being approved for tenure by the Board of Regents wasn’t automatic, and political issues over DEI could preclude tenure. Immediately after the call, Blanton met with McElroy and said she told him Bermudez “referred to ‘DEI hysteria’ and made a comment about McElroy being ‘a black woman who worked at the New York Times.” Bermudez said he told McElroy her nontraditional academic background could be problematic since A&M’s College of Arts and Sciences didn’t have established tenure review procedures for such candidates. Blanton said he didn’t agree that McElroy’s background would be a problem in the tenure process. Afterward, Bermudez told McElroy an option for her was a non-tenure track, multi-year Professor of Practice appointment and it was left open which position McElroy would pursue.

After the June 19 conversations, A&M officials determined the journalism director position had to be reposted to reflect a non-tenured position. McElroy reapplied on June 26. The next day, new offer letters were prepared for McElroy, one for a multi-year appointment as a Professor of Practice and the other for a multi-year appointment as Director of the Journalism program in an administrative position. However, A&M didn’t send the new offer letters to McElroy because Regents Chairman Bill Mahomes asked to delay her hiring until the regents could be updated in a meeting already scheduled for July 6.

McElroy’s hiring was discussed in executive session of that meeting. A&M officials said regents took no action on her hiring and didn’t direct Banks to modify the terms of the offer. Later that afternoon, Banks called Bermudez and Bermudez said Banks “instructed him to call McElroy and advise her that she was coming into a difficult environment, and also instructed him to change the faculty appointment from a 3-year appointment to a 1-year appointment.”

Mahomes sent a letter to McElroy on July 19 “to clear up certain misunderstandings circulating publicly about the efforts by Texas A&M to hire you for its new journalism program.” Mahomes wrote the regents didn’t discourage her hiring and didn’t act against her potential employment due to “any outsiders’ influence” and added regents “would never question the hiring of an individual at any level based on his or her race or gender.” Mahomes later wrote he apologized for the mistakes made in the situation.

Bermudez and Blanton had a joint call with McElroy on July 7. Bermudez said he didn’t recall comments made to McElroy, but Blanton and text messages indicated Bermudez made a comment to McElroy on the call about race being a factor in her treatment. Bermudez told A&M counsel the comment was a factor for “outside parties,” not A&M officials. Bermudez also confirmed he told McElroy he thought A&M’s environment “might be sufficiently unwelcoming based on his view of the political climate that she should see if there is a way that she could retain tenure at UT in the event that things did not work out at” A&M.

McElroy called Blanton on July 8 and told him she was cutting off contact with A&M. Bermudez sent updated offer letters to McElroy on July 9, but didn’t let Blanton review them before they were sent. Blanton’s signature was included on the July 9 draft due to an automated feature. Bermudez’ cover letter to McElroy indicated the letters were drafts and told McElroy to contact him if she wanted to revisit some aspects of the offer.

Later that day, text messages from Bermudez to Banks asked how conversations with McElroy went. Bermudez told her, “It was pretty gruesome.” Banks said she hoped McElroy wouldn’t go public with her anger.

“Now she just has to decide if she is willing to put up with the negative scrutiny,” Banks wrote. “From many people. The Rudder Association and Sul Ross group are lining up to make a big deal about it, so expect more press and awful emails.”

On July 10, Bermudez called McElroy and “she expressed displeasure” in the 1-year appointment. Bermudez said he could talk with A&M administrators to change it to a 3-year deal, and McElroy indicated she “needed to process what had transpired.”

Bermudez said he didn’t think McElroy would go public though texted Banks he thought McElroy pulled out of the deal.

“Ok.” Banks wrote. “I assume all texts were deleted.”

It was a day later when McElroy’s return to Texas was announced and she went public on the situation from her point of view.

A&M general counsel’s review didn’t identify any other evidence that race was a factor in the internal hiring process, and the report said there was no evidence of gender as a factor in the hiring process.

Interviews with A&M leaders, including interim president Mark Welsh, Ballabina and Anand showed they acknowledged significant mistakes were made in McElroy’s hiring process, primarily due to a failure to follow established policies and procedures on faculty hiring. A&M’s general counsel said an immediate next step is for all faculty offer letters will require the signature of the Vice President of Faculty Affairs to ensure compliance. Welsh also has directed the faculty affairs office to create a task force to provide recommendations on appropriate protections for faculty in matters of faculty hiring and academic freedom.

Sharp ended his silence on the situation and released a statement with the investigation report.

“For those of you who know me, you can understand how I was biting my tongue to keep from responding personally during the recent avalanche of negative media coverage,” Sharp wrote. “I chose to wait, however, for the conclusion of a thorough investigation into the attempted hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy and the controversy surrounding Dr. Joy Alonzo. …

“Regarding the events in Dr. McElroy’s hiring process, it is difficult to recognize the alma mater I dearly love and to which I owe so much. Texas A&M is far better than this! A few, however, forgot our Core Values. It is time to come together, put our house back in order, and vow to never let this happen again. We all must rededicate ourselves to the Aggie values that define us and bind us. To begin with, I want to apologize publicly to Dr. McElroy and fervently hope we can eventually heal with our mutual love for Texas A&M.”