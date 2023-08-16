Nancy Currie-Gregg was selected as an astronaut in 1990, one year after former President George H.W. Bush announced on the 20th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission that people would return to the moon and go to Mars.

For Currie-Gregg, she thought her class of astronauts would achieve those new ambitions. Although those astronauts didn’t fulfill Bush’s plans, Currie-Gregg said the space industry is now on the precipice over 30 years later to make those goals finally come to fruition and she will have a hand in possibly making that happen.

Currie-Gregg will serve as the director of Texas A&M University’s Space Institute, which was approved and created by the A&M Board of Regents on Wednesday. A&M Regents also approved the construction of a $200 million A&M facility to be built adjacent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in south Houston.

The A&M facility adjacent to the Johnson Space Center will be constructed with funds appropriated by the Texas Legislature earlier this year from House Bill 3447. A&M officials plan to bid on access to 32 acres along Saturn Lane, which sits adjacent to Rocket Park and at the entrance of the Johnson Space Center. A&M officials noted this new institute will help the state of Texas remain a space exploration and industry leader. In 1989, A&M’s flagship campus was named a space grant university.

“We are closer than ever before,” Currie-Gregg said of returning to the moon and going to Mars. “We have the vehicles. We have the personnel who are trained. We have all the funding. We have all the assets. The missions are all lined up, so we are going to go do this. I can’t tell you how many times in the courses that I teach, students know my past. They just want to be a part of space.”

Texas lawmakers have recently put a new emphasis into the space industry. Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 3447 into law in June, which created the Texas Space Commission (TSC) that will oversee planning for the state’s space industry. The bill included $350 million for the TSC with $150 million going to the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund and $200 million to A&M to build its new facility. The bill was primarily authored by Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, and A&M Class of 1988. Bonnen’s district borders the Johnson Space Center.

This new facility is expected to be owned and operated by A&M and house the TSC, the Space Consortium, the Texas Space Aeronautics and Curation Exploratorium (T-Space), and the A&M Space Institute. The facility is expected to include labs, shops, classrooms, meeting rooms, control rooms and spaces for astromaterial curation for post-mission materials and sample research. The facility is also expected to house the world’s largest indoor extraterrestrial testbeds that emulate the Martian surface and lunar surface.

“One of the things is in those environments, you’re operating in a partial-gravity environment,” Currie-Gregg said. “We know how to operate pretty well in microgravity. We’ve been doing it for decades. We’re pretty well-versed in that. We know how to train for that. But in those partial-gravity conditions, it’s very, very different and operating rovers and robotic systems in those partial-gravity conditions, so it really takes a lot of experimentation, research and development, as well as training operators and the systems to work in that environment.”

A&M officials noted they believe Texas is poised to be a space industry leader in the coming decades, but rising competition has caused a shift in approach from NASA to collaborate with different industry, academic and government stakeholders for future programs. A&M officials say the A&M Space Institute will facilitate these new collaborations.

“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new space economy,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. “No university is better equipped for aeronautics and space projects than Texas A&M.”

Texas has a longstanding history in the space industry. NASA’s Johnson Space Center has served as the command center of human spaceflight since 1965 and its Mission Control has been critical to all American human spaceflights since then, including the Apollo moon landing missions. A&M officials noted how today there are flight control teams at Johnson Space Center which constantly monitor the International Space Station, and members at the Johnson Space Center are leading the engineering development for new systems for the Artemis Program, as well as NASA’s plans to send humans back to the moon and subsequent efforts to get people to Mars.

The aerospace industry brings in over $3.3 billion per year to the state and employs over 138,000 Texans, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

Private space industry stakeholders have planted their flag in the Lone Star State, too, as A&M officials highlighted to its Board of Regents. SpaceX’s rocket development facility is in McGregor and its launch facility is in Brownsville. Blue Origin’s launch site is in Van Horn. New companies such as Intuitive Machines, Axiom and AEGIS Aerospace have joined longstanding leaders Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Collins and Raytheon in Clear Lake near NASA.

“These kinds of connections from space to our economy are just growing and growing,” said Rob Ambrose, a former NASA employee who will serve as the Space Institute’s assistant director. “So, we’ve really got to think beyond just the way it was done back in Apollo. We have a lot of different organizations involved in space — little companies, big companies, nonprofits — and we’re excited to be a university leader in that realm and excited about producing some pretty smart students that are going to go change the world.”

More than 280 A&M faculty and investigators from over 12 colleges and schools and two A&M-related state agencies — the A&M Engineering Experiment Station and A&M AgriLife Research — are involved in space-related research with the majority of work focused on space exploration and space flight.

A&M also has four astronauts on its faculty, including Col. Mike Fossum, A&M Class of 1980, who is a former astronaut and current chief operating officer at A&M-Galveston and was also in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Space Institute’s mission will include research and development for space exploration and flight, cross-sectional collaboration with industry partners, workforce development to meet the state’s growing needs and outreach efforts.

“The real beauty of this is the land sits right outside the gate [of NASA],” Currie-Gregg said. “So, in terms of your stakeholders, whether they be mission developers, mission operators, astronauts, you have a very high chance of successfully engaging those sorts of people in your research which is absolutely valuable.”