Not all faculty are criticizing Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp over the reported suspension in March of A&M professor Joy Alonzo after she was accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a lecture on the opioid crisis at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

In a letter sent to all A&M faculty on Sunday that was shared with The Eagle, the A&M Distinguished Professor Executive Committee said after UTMB announced its censure of Alonzo the A&M System Health Science Center initiated an investigation that rapidly cleared her and validated her right to free speech and academic freedom.

“We applaud Chancellor Sharp and his officers for their quick action to defend and clear Professor Alonzo,” the letter read. “We appreciate Chancellor Sharp‘s demonstrated commitment to the core values of faculty and students of the Texas A&M University System.”

Alonzo was suspended mere hours after Sharp communicated directly with Patrick’s office about the incident and promised swift action, according to The Texas Tribune, but she was reinstated two weeks later after the investigation. A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin said in a statement last Thursday that A&M’s independent investigation into the matter had no interference with Sharp, and Alonzo said she had no issue with how the university handled her case.

The Distinguished Professor Executive Committee’s letter also noted it was regularly briefed by Sharp during this spring’s legislative session on matters that affected the university. The group was most concerned with Senate Bill 18, which was originally written to eliminate tenure at state universities.

“Chancellor Sharp shared our concern that any significant change in tenure policy would be catastrophic for Texas A&M and all state universities,” the letter wrote. “The Distinguished Professor Executive Committee has commended Chancellor Sharp for his actions on behalf of university professors in Texas. Our chancellor led the charge at the state level with the ultimate result that tenure was not only saved but codified in state law for the first time. Chancellor Sharp is a strong supporter of free speech and academic freedom.”

In June, Sharp told The Eagle abolishing tenure would cause difficulties recruiting faculty when all other states supply it. The final version of the tenure bill isn’t a big change from A&M’s current format, Sharp noted.

“Right or wrong, if everybody else is giving it and you’re not, you’re at a disadvantage,” Sharp said. “So we tried to reach a happy medium between the House and the Senate. We presented that bill and pretty much with some strengthening, that’s what wound up happening. But we started working on that with members of the Legislature at the very beginning of the session.”

A resolution of the Executive Committee of the Distinguished Professors passed with unanimous consent by members B. Don Russell, Catherine Eckel, Paul Hardin, John Gladysz, Richard Golsan, Olga Kocharovskaya, Bani Mallick, J. N. Reddy, Dorothy Shippen, Joerg Steiner and Nicholas Suntzeff.

The resolution reads: “The Executive Committee of the Distinguished Professors of Texas A&M University commends Chancellor John Sharp for his aggressive, creative efforts that led to the preservation of tenure for university faculty throughout Texas. His actions on behalf of all of us are a legacy that will outlive his tenure as chancellor and establishes his reputation as a friend to all faculty. For his efforts to preserve tenure, we extend our sincere appreciation. We further commend Chancellor Sharp for his strong support of the rights of faculty to free speech and academic freedom and his continued engagement with representative bodies of the faculty.”

Others have felt differently about Alonzo’s suspension.

Kevin Whittington, the founding chair of the Academic Freedom Alliance, a coalition of faculty members from across the country, and a politics professor at Princeton University, wrote a letter last Tuesday to Sharp and other administrators shared with The Eagle. The letter said the AFA felt “the university’s actions represent an egregious violation of the principles of academic freedom and the university’s responsibilities under the First Amendment” in Alonzo’s situation.

“A suspension and investigation are in themselves serious sanctions especially, as was the case here, when paired with public condemnations,” the AFA letter read. “Such actions should only be taken when there are good reasons to believe that a professor has violated university policies and, in the case of a suspension, when there are serious risks associated with leaving a professor in place.

“In this case, the university does not seem to have done the minimal due diligence necessary to conclude that there was a credible basis for sanctioning a professor. Instead the university preferred to shoot first and ask questions later in order to mollify the sensibilities of powerful government officials. Such actions are completely inconsistent with the principles of academic freedom that ought to be respected at a serious university, and they suggest that the university would prefer to sacrifice the constitutional rights of members of the faculty rather than risk angering state politicians.”

Sharp met with the A&M Faculty Senate’s executive committee and A&M’s Council of Principal Investigators last Wednesday, one day after the executive committee called for him to meet with them to discuss political influence in faculty matters after The Texas Tribune’s report on the Alonzo situation.

In a letter to Faculty Senate members Thursday afternoon, Faculty Senate Speaker Tracy Hammond said A&M’s interim president Mark Welsh will meet with the executive committee Aug. 7 to hear additional concerns about how processes such as these are handled and how faculty feel they’re currently struggling with freedom of speech. Welsh is also expected to address the entire Faculty Senate at its regular meeting Aug. 14.

Before receiving another letter from Hammond on Friday afternoon, A&M officials said Welsh already initiated the creation of a task force under the Vice President of Faculty Affairs to review A&M’s current policies and procedures related to faculty administrative protections.