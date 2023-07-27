Recent email exchanges show tension between a Texas A&M University administrator and two distinguished professors and are in light of recent events over the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy.

The fallout of the failed hiring of McElroy, which has received national news attention, eventually led to the resignation of A&M President M. Katherine Banks last Thursday. Her resignation came a day after she met with A&M’s Faculty Senate for around 90 minutes to attempt to provide clarity on the hiring of McElroy. Afterward, faculty members said they felt they were lied to and passed a resolution to appoint a fact-finding committee and said they remained skeptical and lacked confidence in the answers provided by the administration.

A&M System’s Office of General Counsel is also investigating the circumstances of McElroy’s hiring, including a review of all events, communications and related documentation as well as interviews with Banks and other key A&M officials.

The email exchange, shared with The Eagle on Thursday, began last Friday afternoon after A&M Faculty Senate speaker Tracy Hammond shared a statement from Hart Blanton, head of A&M’s Department of Communication and Journalism, who said Banks misled faculty on circumstances surrounding McElroy’s hiring and noted an earlier draft of a job offer letter for McElroy was altered and sent to her without his advance knowledge, which also retained his electronic signature and reduced the appointment from an earlier-discussed multiyear term to one year.

“Now the awful administration is gone, but fixing the huge damage done in the last two years to the work and reputation of the university looks like a Herculean task,” A&M math professor Peter Kuchment wrote in an email last Friday on a faculty listserv. “I hope we can do this.”

In the email chain, first reported on by The Texas Tribune, chemistry professor Karen Wooley called for the resignation of N.K. Anand, A&M’s vice president of faculty affairs, last Friday. During last Wednesday’s meeting, Anand told faculty members he had not been contacted by outside influences about McElroy’s attempted hiring and said he would resign if evidence was brought forward that said otherwise.

This was not the first time Wooley had been outspoken about A&M administrators. A letter to Banks from Wooley in December 2022 obtained by The Eagle listed three major issues with her initiatives in The Path Forward, which included failed leadership, lack of honoring commitments and adequately supporting the research enterprise.

“Unfortunately, the purging is not over,” Wooley wrote in an email last Friday. “N.K. has no defense for his most recent and many other earlier offenses, and his resignation must also come forth or be demanded to allow us to be in a position for rebuilding.”

Early Saturday, Anand answered and doubled down if he was culpable of any wrongdoing in McElroy’s hiring or in any other matter he would resign. Anand took it a step further and added if any of his over 20 staff members in faculty affairs was culpable, he would take responsibility and resign.

“If I am proven innocent, I demand that both Drs. Wooley and Kuchment resign as Texas A&M Faculty members effective immediately,” wrote Anand, who is from India.

He later continued: “Attacking one’s character is slander and it could affect one’s livelihood. I like to believe that there is no racial animus behind attacks on me. I have held various leadership positions since 1998 at Texas A&M University and at no time my integrity was questioned. My engineering colleagues can speak to my integrity and character. Let the investigation lead where it may and let the chips fall where it may. I am referring this email exchange to Risk and Compliance (Mr. Kevin McGinnis).”

Anand and Wooley both declined to discuss the email exchange further with The Eagle.

Nonetheless, this email chain shows administrators are engaging in discussion with faculty after calls for them to speak and shed light on recent events.

Those conversations have extended to the System level, too. An A&M System spokesman confirmed Thursday that A&M Chancellor John Sharp met with the Faculty Senate’s executive committee and A&M’s Council of Principal Investigators on Wednesday. The meeting was one day after the executive committee called for Sharp to meet with them to discuss political influence in faculty matters after The Texas Tribune reported on the events surrounding and the suspension of professor Joy Alonzo, who was reportedly accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a lecture this spring. Alonzo was reinstated two weeks later after an investigation.

In a letter to Faculty Senate members Thursday afternoon, which was shared with The Eagle, speaker Tracy Hammond said Sharp understands the gravitas of the situation and wants all of the facts to come out. Hammond noted Sharp emphasized a commitment to academic freedom during their meeting.

“We believe the administrative leave of Professor Alonzo occurred before relevant facts of the situation could be ascertained,” Hammond wrote in her letter. “Such action gave the appearance that an accusation from a student or other individuals would assume that the faculty member was guilty and would be reprimanded immediately, and that the faculty member would need to be proven innocent before reprimands could be undone and the faculty member exonerated. We believe that actions against her, including the censure of comments of Dr. Alonzo by [University of Texas Medical Branch], were a clear violation of academic freedom and freedom of speech.”

A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin said in a statement A&M’s independent investigation into the matter had no interference with Sharp and Alonzo said she had no issue with how the university handled her case.

“If the faculty wants to suggest changes to the process, Chancellor Sharp said that would be up to Acting President Mark Welsh and the university community since the Chancellor’s Office does not dictate those policies to our 11 universities,” Copelin said.

Hammond’s letter said Welsh will meet with the executive committee on Aug. 7 to hear additional concerns about how processes such as these are handled and how faculty feel they’re currently struggling with freedom of speech. Welsh is also expected to address the entire Faculty Senate at its regular meeting on Aug. 14.

“There were clearly problems with the past processes in this situation,” Hammond wrote. “We will continue to find out what happened regarding the administrative leave of Professor Alonzo. We will also work closely with Texas A&M University administrators to alter any policies to ensure academic freedom for faculty, as well as look at any policies that might need to exist to ensure that faculty receive adequate due process prior to any university action as serious as suspension.”

Wooley responded to Anand on Monday evening and said she had not accused him of any wrongdoing in McElroy’s hiring or other matters, or intended to place his personal character in question.

“The offenses to which I referred in my email of July 21, 2023 are related to your professional performance in your capacity as Vice President for Faculty Affairs — in the past, as was documented by our interactions and communications following my December 14, 2022 letter to former President Banks, and most recently, in your lack of preparation for the Faculty Senate meeting of July 19, 2023,” Wooley wrote.

“Through those instances, you have demonstrated alignment with and actions on behalf of former President Banks, to the detriment of faculty concerns. Specifically, in relation to the most recent events, if you had been performing as a VPFA who advocates for faculty affairs, you would not have been forced to make a phone call to your office midway through the discussion to obtain answers to questions that you should have already asked and had the information available to share.”

Wooley concluded her response and said she had no information “about what transpired or who was involved in the debacle” about McElroy’s hiring.

“I am a scientist — I evaluate, analyze and draw conclusions based upon observations — my reference to “offenses” was in relation only to those that I have witnessed in your role as VPFA,” Wooley said. “My primary interest is in identifying a pathway for our great institution to undergo rebuilding — please take an outside look and consider whether you remaining in the position as VPFA will help or hinder our ability to retain and recruit faculty, and to repair our reputation.”

Anand’s response on Monday evening: “I do not accept your explanation of your post. Damage has been done. I will respond to each of your points below once the investigation report comes out.”