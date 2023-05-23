Alan Sams has been promoted to be Texas A&M University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, A&M officials announced Tuesday. Sams will begin June 1 after serving as the university’s interim provost since last August.

“I am honored to have the support of Chancellor Sharp and President Banks and thank them for allowing me to serve our students, faculty and staff as provost,” Sams said in a statement. “Our shared vision of transformative education and translational research will foster the learning environment of Texas A&M and propel us to greater heights among the world’s leading institutions of higher learning.”

The search was internal to schools in the A&M System and facilitated by Executive Searches, which is within A&M's Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness, according to the Executive Searches' website. A search advisory committee for the position was appointed by A&M President M. Katherine Banks and made up of A&M faculty and staff, a student representative, and other university officials, according to co-chair Dale Rice. Candidates could apply or be nominated for the position.

Five applicants were brought on campus for interviews, Rice said. The Executive Searches website lists five interviewees as Sams; Andrew Klein, A&M professor of geography; Amy Andersen, associate provost for academic affairs at West Texas A&M University; Eli Jones III, A&M professor of marketing and former dean of the Mays Business School; and Andreas Polycarpou, A&M endowed chair in mechanical engineering. Three finalists were presented to Banks by the search advisory committee for consideration, Rice said.

“Dr. Sams’ wealth of experience, as well as his knowledge and affinity for Texas A&M, uniquely qualifies him to lead our academic enterprise,” Banks said in a statement.

Sams first came to A&M in 1987 and became a professor before he served as head of A&M’s poultry science department and interim head of the nutrition and nutrition and food science department.

Sams later served as dean of agriculture, forestry and life sciences at Clemson University, and dean of agricultural sciences and director of the statewide agricultural experiment station agency at Oregon State University. He returned to A&M as vice president of operational innovation.