Aggies prepare for the anniversary of Bonfire collapse

Preparations continue for this year’s Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony, to be held in-person early Wednesday at Texas A&M University’s Bonfire Memorial with numerous COVID-19 precautions in place and a livestream link available for those wanting to participate virtually.

Members of the Texas A&M and Bryan-College Station communities gather each year in the early morning hours to honor the 12 Aggies who were killed when the Bonfire collapsed Nov. 18, 1999, at 2:42 a.m. while under construction.

In social media posts, the Traditions Council at Texas A&M released a set of “do’s and don’ts” that includes wearing masks and keeping physical distance from one another.

Kate Wynn, a Texas A&M student who serves as chair of the council’s Bonfire Remembrance Committee, said Monday evening that this year, the Spirit Ring and the path around it will be reserved for the families, with all other attendees asked to observe from the hillsides surrounding the Bonfire Memorial and the History Walk.