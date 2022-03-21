Aggies join hypersonic test flight research

Staff and students at Texas A&M University are involved with a research team that launched a two-stage suborbital sounding rocket for the U.S. Air Force on Monday.

The launch occurred around 6:12 p.m. Officials at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia said the launch was a success. It could be seen for up to two minutes from parts of seven states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia as well as Washington, D.C.

This experimental flight was conducted to collect scientific data to improve understanding of boundary layer transition and turbulent heating during hypersonic flights. Officials said their specific desire with the experimental flight is to improve prediction and control of drag and heating on hypersonic vehicles.

Ed White, a professor of aerospace engineering at A&M, said university and national officials have strong experience doing high-speed wind tunnel tests, but added the issue of conducting some experiments in wind tunnels is experiencing difficulties getting the full range of conditions that can occur during a flight. White said this experiment is a science-focused, meaning there are a number of instruments that will be able to make measurements that have never been made before.

“There are certain phenomenon that you need to be flying through the atmosphere to test, you can’t do it in a wind tunnel,” White said. “And also, there have been a huge number of students that have been hands-on designing everything and to see the graduate students here and other places as well do the work that will result in a hypersonic flight test is really pretty unique and remarkable.”

Rodney Bowersox, a Texas A&M professor of aerospace engineering, led the test flight as the principal investigator.

Bowersox was in Virginia for the launch on Monday. Graduate students at A&M provided computational fluid dynamics aerodynamic database of the full rocket stack, which was the input for the flight stability analyses carried out by NASA Wallops, according to a release, which said A&M graduate students designed instrumentation layouts and extensions to hardware and provided the aerodynamic database simulations required for flight trajectory design and heat transfer calculations.

A&M aerospace engineering student Heather Kostak led student efforts. Her master’s thesis and doctoral dissertation focused on Boundary Layer Transition (BOLT) and Turbulence (BOLT II).

“What’s neat about it, in particular, is that a couple of Ph.D. students here, and one of them, Heather Kostak, just defended her Ph.D. last week, were really integral parts of putting the experiment together, figuring out where the instrumentation should go in wind tunnel tests, looking at what is the best we can do on the ground, so that when the flight happens tonight and the data comes down off of the rocket, we can compare what happens on the flight to what did happened in the wind tunnel,” White said.

“And the students have been great at not just doing the experimental layout, the science layout, but also doing lots of rocket stability calculations and things like that.”

