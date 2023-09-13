Alex Price has been wearing different visors to work in recent weeks for his job as a member of the Texas A&M football team’s equipment staff.

Underneath the bill of at least one of those hats that belonged to his father, Terry Price, the initials “TP” are written in permanent marker. Alex’s late father and A&M assistant coach died in June at age 55.

Price’s initials are being used as a way to honor the beloved former A&M player who helped the Aggies win a pair of Southwest Conference titles in the late 1980s and had been on A&M’s staff since 2012 coaching the defensive line. “TP” will be painted on the 25-yard line at Kyle Field for home games this season. A&M players have a “TP” sticker decal on the back of their helmet. Coaches are wearing a "TP" lapel pin during games.

“I’m just hoping that since he was a legendary coach here and an amazing father and an even better human that these gestures are enough to keep the memory of my dad alive,” said Alex, the eldest of two Price children.

One thing Terry often had on him was a dog tag of some sort, Alex said.

Before A&M’s season opener against New Mexico, a group of players gathered around the “TP” on the southwest side of the field. A&M assistant head coach Elijah Robinson, who took over coaching the entire defensive line after Price died, handed players dog tags with their name on one side and “Play hard for eight seconds.” Price wore No. 88 as an A&M player.

A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart said Price called him “Big Daddy.” What stuck with Stewart, he said, was everything Price said was from the heart.

“When it comes to Coach Price, you get nothing but good thoughts when you think about him, even when it’s bad things he’s saying to you,” Stewart said last week. “You always get good thoughts because it always comes from a good place with him. Our goal this year is to play hard for him every play, every down. He’s watching us.”

When Price was hired by former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin in early 2012 after a brief stint at Texas Tech, A&M staffer Matt Watson recalled that Price showed up to College Station with nothing.

Watson, A&M’s assistant athletics director for equipment and apparel, said Sumlin messaged him about Price's hiring and asked for help: Price had left his luggage in a rental car in Lubbock and needed clothes. So Watson helped him out his first night back in Aggieland.

Watson said he first knew of Price as a player since he grew up an A&M fan and later interacted with him as a student worker with the team in the early '90s when Price was a graduate assistant under R.C. Slocum. Two decades later, Watson watched Alex and his younger brother, Devin, grow up around the football facility. Devin, a standout wide receiver at A&M Consolidated, later played three seasons at A&M and transferred to Florida Atlantic this offseason after he graduated alongside Alex in May.

In Watson’s 30-plus years on staff with the A&M football team, he said Price’s death was his first experience losing a current coach or staff member. And with his proximity to the Price family, including being Alex's boss, finding a way to honor Terry has been a special thing to do.

After it was decided A&M players would wear a “TP” decal on the back of their helmets, Bryan Gossett, A&M’s director of football equipment, had the idea to have Alex put on the first one. It went on the helmet of A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who wears No. 15 as did Myles Garrett, A&M’s only No. 1 NFL draft pick in school history and arguably Price’s most successful player he coached.

“I think it was really meaningful for Alex to be able to do that symbolic gesture for his dad,” Watson said. “We were just happy to sit back and let him have that moment, too.”

College football coaches spend a considerable amount of time away from home these days. Alex said often being in the same building with his father and brother over the last three years was special and was glad Terry saw him and Devin graduate from A&M.

Price put an emphasis on camaraderie outside the football facility, too, Alex noted. Terry was well-known for his D-line cookouts, a team-bonding event that was a staple for Price’s players dating back to his stint at Auburn in the early 2000s. The cookouts were something Alex said Terry took a lot of pride in, and Alex’s favorite menu items were ribs and steak.

“He always made it a point that it wasn’t just what was on the field,” Alex said. “He wanted off-the-field bonds as well, so that’s how they keep his memory alive thinking about all the positive memories they’ve had with us at the house.”

Price had an engaging presence on the practice field, Watson said. Price was loud and not afraid to tear into players to get the most out of them and correct their mistakes.

“With practice now, it’s definitely been a little bit more quiet without his voice going out there,” Watson said.

Amid the absence of an admired Aggie, coach and father, Alex says Terry’s presence is often felt among those in the Bright-Slocum Center.

“I just hope every time that the D-line gets a sack,” Alex said, “I hope they remember him with how great of a coach he was and just how great of a person he was."