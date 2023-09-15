When the Texas A&M’s athletics department put together an all-coaches meeting about name, image and likeness earlier this year, a guest panel on the subject included Colin Padalecki, a former A&M track and field athlete now known for being a member of the band Surfaces.

Several weeks later, Padalecki found himself in a group message with staffers from A&M’s 12th Man Productions.

Topic of conversation: Would Padalecki be interested in doing something out of the ordinary and create an original song as A&M mulled over what to do about a new entrance for the football team during home games?

“When they first texted me about it, I thought it would just be something played in between timeouts or in the stadium or maybe for like a hype video,” Padalecki said, “but then once I started Zooming with the 12th Man Production guys and they were talking about what they were looking for, I was like,’Oh, they’re actually talking about the fireworks walkout song.’ …

“I was like, ‘OK, this is definitely way more exciting than I thought and I’m definitely going to give it my best shot.’”

The new team entrance song created by Padalecki debuted ahead of A&M’s season opener against New Mexico on Sept. 2.

Schools across the country have entrances tied to popular songs. Virginia Tech takes the field to “Enter Sandman” by Metallica. Nebraska plays “Sirius,” also known for being the entrance song for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teams. South Carolina creates pregame havoc with Darude’s “Sandstorm.” A&M chose a new avenue: something original and made by one of their own.

“I can’t really think of anyone else that’s doing this, so it’s definitely on the side of innovation,” said Padalecki, A&M Class of 2020 who was a track athlete from 2015-18.

Plans for a new team entrance have been in the works for months. Last October, A&M officials pivoted away from the football team taking the field to “Power” by Kanye West after his anti-Semitic comments on social media. The A&M football team had taken the field to the song since the first game of the 2012 season. The Aggies took the field to sound effects and the drumline of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band for the remainder of the 2022 season, and athletics director Ross Bjork said during the offseason a new team entrance would be created.

Interest in the new intro, and particularly the song, ranked high among A&M fans this offseason, maybe second to how Bobby Petrino’s new offense would fare.

Chris Park, A&M’s deputy athletics director for external relations and business development, said a small team of athletic department staffers worked together to look at the entire 25-minute period from when the football team went back to the locker room after warm-ups to when they returned for kickoff. Some elements have been altered, like how the Aggie Band’s drumline is showcased, but are still incorporated.

“That 25 minutes leading up to kick is some of the best in college football and Kyle Field,” Park said. “That’s why people don’t arrive late to Kyle Field. They want to be in there for the National Anthem, the flyover, and there’s just so much drama and build up that we thought the musical part of the intro, if we could have someone of Colin’s talents help us out, why would we not work with them? And he did a great job and took a lot of pride in the endeavor.”

Surfaces started when Padalecki was in high school. He wrote and produced songs his cousin sang. During his sophomore year at A&M, while still a member of the track team, Padalecki connected with Forrest Frank through SoundCloud. After Frank graduated from Baylor, the two linked up and later released their first album in 2017 titled “Surf.” The group played their first shows in College Station, and Padalecki said one of their most popular songs, “Sunday Best,” was recorded in the bedroom closet of his college house.

Once Padalecki was picked by A&M to make the new football team intro song, he asked A&M officials what they were looking for in it. They told him something more instrumental, but possibly with vocals since they liked the idea of the crowd chanting along with a melody. Padalecki then referenced some songs to them to gauge what speed to set the song at. He eventually came back with about four options. In the back of Padalecki’s mind, he said the one A&M officials chose was what he thought they would pick. He saved the best for last.

“When it came down to that one, it was fun because when I played that last one, they were like, ‘Wait, can you play that one again?’” Padalecki said. “And usually when you’re in a room and you’re making music and people ask you to play it again, it’s usually a good sign.”

A&M officials kept what the new entrance would entail well under wraps, though, including the new song.

Since Padalecki has made songs with big-name artists, such as Elton John, he said he knows it’s in the best interest to keep certain projects hush-hush. He only showed a select few artists in confidence whose ear he trusted and a handful of former A&M athletes, including former basketball star Alex Caruso.

Padalecki played the mixed and mastered version of the song to Texas country artist Josh Abbott during a session in Austin this summer. In late July, Abbott almost spilled the tea on Padalecki’s project when he posted on X that he knew who made the new intro song and had heard it in response to a post that Bjork hinted A&M had engaged with an Aggie artist on the endeavor.

“He almost got me in trouble, but I think it ended up being a good thing that he said something about it,” Padalecki said.

The song was possibly going to be unveiled during the first Midnight Yell, but it didn’t debut until pregame against New Mexico. Padalecki said it would’ve been challenging to preview the song over the Kyle Field speakers.

“I think half the city would’ve heard it,” Padalecki said, “so I think that was everyone trying to keep it a little secret.”

Still, A&M players Demani Richardson and Ainias Smith said during the Aggies’ weekly press conference ahead of the New Mexico game that they had heard the new song. Smith said he had requested a light show, which has become a popular feature at college stadiums.

“I know the fireworks and everything is going to be fun to see,” Smith said Aug. 28. “I’m excited.”

The fireworks didn’t go as planned for the New Mexico game, though. Park said the vendor they used will be at Kyle Field for Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe to make sure everything is firing on all cylinders. A clip from last week’s episode of “The Pulse,” a weekly in-house behind-the-scenes show on A&M football, showed a clip from a summer rehearsal on what the fireworks were supposed to look like.

“The intro was the combination of so many things to not only get the players fired up, but there’s 100,000 people in Kyle Field that we want to feel something through that whole sequence,” Park said. “So, it was really a balance of the 12th Man in the stands and obviously something the players were able to give some thought behind.”

Padalecki wasn’t able to attend the New Mexico game since he flew out that morning to play in a music festival in El Paso, but he was able to stream the start of the game on his laptop while waiting in the green room trailer behind the stage to get a glimpse at how it went over the TV broadcast. This week, Padalecki has been working from College Station and plans to be at Saturday’s game.

“I’m just excited to hear it on the giant stadium speakers and feel the energy of it,” Padalecki said.