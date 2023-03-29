Texas A&M freshman cross country and track and field student-athlete Spencer Werner has been suspended from the team after he was arrested Tuesday for streaking on the field during the A&M-Texas baseball game, according to an A&M athletics spokesperson.

Werner, 19, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct/exposure. He was released from jail Wednesday after he posted bail of $2,800, according to Brazos County jail records.

In the top of the fifth inning, Werner descended onto the field from the rightfield berm of Blue Bell Park. He was shirtless, wore a Darth Maul mask, carried a sign that read “Longhorns suck,” and had “Trump 2024” painted on his bare chest. Werner wheeled around the infield and pulled down his shorts to expose his buttocks for a short stint. He then ran to the outfield wall, but took two attempts to clear the fence.

A video posted on social media showed Werner was met by police immediately after he hopped the centerfield fence.

Werner, from Wilmette, Illinois, was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s freshman runner of the week last September.