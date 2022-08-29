Aggie Park to open Friday with Robert Earl Keen concert

Aggie Park’s first event will be a finale for singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen.

The park is set to open Friday, and Keen, Texas A&M Class of 1978, is headlining the debut event as his final tour winds down. Keen is set to take the stage around 8:50 p.m. and is scheduled to play a two-hour set. The concert will be free and held at the performance pavilion.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Opening acts include Max Stalling, A&M Class of 1989; Julianna Rankin, A&M Class of 2018; and The Barn Dogs, a band comprised of current A&M students.

Aattendees are asked to register for the event to provide an accurate attendance estimate to meet logistical needs. Those who do not register for the concert will still be able to attend. Concert registration can be found at tx.ag/AggieParkConcertRegister.

Aggie Park is a privately funded $35 million project redeveloping the 20-acre area on A&M’s campus between the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Building. Groundbreaking for the park was held in February 2020. It will feature a two-tiered pond, a performance pavilion and a creamery, and will be a tailgating location on football game days.

Scot Walker, assistant vice president of communications for The Association of Former Students, said the anticipation is high for students to use the park and find ways to incorporate it into traditions and make new ones.

“For so long with this project it’s construction and it’s infrastructure and it’s mud and dirt, and you don’t really see the progress,” Walker said. “And now the lake’s full of water, the bridge is in place, the trees are in place, the sod is down. You can actually see the park emerging out of this 20-acre construction zone, and it’s really something. It’s a historic addition to the Texas A&M campus. It’s something that’s going to be enjoyed by generations of Aggies to come, and that’s all because of generosity from former students who made this possible with their donations.”

Seating will not be provided at the concert. Attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets to use on the performance lawn facing the pavilion. Food and beverages — including alcohol — are allowed, as are coolers, bags and strollers. Pets are allowed in the park, but must be on a leash. Food and beverage vendors will be on site and some will be cashless.

Prepaid parking for $10 is available in A&M’s University Center Garage and Gene Stallings Boulevard Garage. Cash-only parking for $5 will be available Friday in the West Campus Garage and in Lot 60 and Lot 61. Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible parking will be available at the University Center Garage.

Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field will follow the event. Items are not allowed to be left in the park following the concert.

Aggie Park’s grand lawn will transform into a paid reserved tailgating space on Saturday morning, ahead of A&M’s first home football game against Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. Other parts of the park feature free reserved tailgating space.

For more information, visit aggiepark.tamu.edu.