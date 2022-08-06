Aggie Park on schedule for Sept. 2 opening

Aggie Park is scheduled to open Sept. 2 and officials from Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students say the park will be “usable and ready to go.”

“The park will probably be 100% done, but there will be a punch list of things we need to fine tune,” said Marty Holmes, vice president of The Association of Former Students who has overseen the development of Aggie Park. “Maybe a plant died, maybe this valve is in the wrong place, or we need some kind of something else, a brick doesn’t look right, whatever. There will be a lot of punch list kind of things, even after Sept. 2, but it’ll be pretty much done.”

Aggie Park is a privately funded $35 million project redeveloping the 20-acre area on A&M’s campus between the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Building. Groundbreaking for the park was held in February 2020. It will feature a two-tiered pond, a performance pavilion and a creamery.

“We’ve been working on this project for years,” Holmes said. “I would say a good seven years, anyway, and now it’s finally coming to fruition. We’re fourth-and-goal at the 1 [yard line] and we’re ready to push it across.”

Most of the park’s grass went in two weeks ago, Holmes said. He added all grass and plants are on an irrigation system or being hand-watered daily and that the lawns have high-end drainage systems.

“We will be substantially complete in August, but we’re going to be fine-tuning stuff,” Holmes said. “There may be places that need to be replaced because of this heat. We’re trying to plant plants in the middle of a drought and 100-plus temperatures, so that’s not ideal, but the plants seem to be doing extremely well.”

Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen, A&M Class of 1978, will play his final show in Aggieland at the formal opening of Aggie Park. The concert will be free and held at the performance pavilion. Scot Walker said Keen was the only person Association CEO Porter S. Garner III wanted to perform the first concert in Aggie Park.

“Robert’s a loyal Aggie, a great musician, great songwriter, very popular with Aggies, very inspirational to other Aggie musicians, including the other acts that are on this bill,” Walker said. “Both cite him as an early influence, so it’s a perfect match and now that he’s on this farewell tour and he wanted to have one last concert in Aggieland, where else should it be? This is a perfect match, no doubt.”

Given high-traffic in the new park in early September with the Keen concert and the A&M football team hosting three home games to begin the season, Holmes said there is an awareness to tend to the grass between events in early September.

“It’s probably not going to be as established as we might have liked it to have been, so we’re prepared to repair any of that stuff the next week if we need to,” Holmes said.

Water was put into the pond about a month ago, Holmes said. He added developers have concluded the pond isn’t leaking and will be filled up once the water’s edge is finished. Holmes noted the pond will be a catch-and-release fishing pond and will be stocked with Florida bass. He added the pond may not be stocked until later this fall due to the heat. Walker said drainage has been diverted to not muddy up the pond and added the lake will recirculate and will be over 20 feet deep at its deepest part.

In the middle of Aggie Park will be a 135-foot flag pole that will hold a 60-by-30-foot American flag, Holmes said. Walker noted the flag pole will be 20 feet taller than Rudder Tower and 20 feet shorter than A&M’s O&M building. A creamery managed by Chartwells is also expected to open Sept. 2, Holmes said. He noted the creamery will provide food and beverage options for park visitors.

Tailgating will return to the area Aggie Park occupies for the first time since 2019. The game day pastime was prohibited in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not available in the park in 2021 due to construction. There will be free and paid tailgating spots in Aggie Park, which will require reservations through the vendor Revel XP. Free tailgating areas at Aggie Park include the War Hymn Lawn, War Hymn Plaza, Post Oak Grove and Throckmorton Lawn. Construction of Throckmorton Lawn will not be completed until the end of October and unavailable for tailgaters until Oct. 29 when A&M hosts Ole Miss.

Walker said the game-day experience in Aggie Park will be elevated, but added the park was built for more than game days.

“We’ve got a great game-day experience in almost every way, but that ditch that ran right through the middle of campus was not a premiere experience,” Walker said. “There’s going to be more tailgating space, it’s going to be flat, there’s going to be more infrastructure, there’s going to be permanent bathrooms in the park. Everything about game day is going to be better. It’s going to look better on TV, it’s going to look amazing when ESPN [College] GameDay comes here, but that’s six or seven days a year. It’s important, but it’s not what we built this park for. We built this park for 365 days a year. For use, primarily by the students. We’re all really excited to see how the students are going to use this park.

"We have ideas and plans and we designed it with certain things in mind, but Aggies are going to come in there and think of creative ways to use that park and ways to incorporate the park into traditions and create new traditions that we haven’t even thought of. It’s going to become, I believe, integrated into students’ lives, much the way Academic Plaza or the MSC or some other places are just part of the fabric of life at Texas A&M.”

A new facility that will be constructed and jointly operated by The Association of Former Students and the Texas A&M Foundation will be completed in a second phase. The building will house the Aggie Ring Program and Texas A&M Foundation staff. Holmes said fundraising for the building is still ongoing and added that building won’t be built until 2024.

“The nice thing about that is it gives us a full year of use of the park, seeing how the students are using it and maybe that makes us want to tweak something, move something, add something to the building that may enhance student use,” Holmes said. “It’s definitely going to be a student-centric building, so we want to make sure that it’s got all of their input in it.”