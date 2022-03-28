Aggie Habitat's annual Shack-a-Thon brings students together to raise money, awareness for housing needs in the community

For the next week, 14 plywood shacks set up in the shadow of Kyle Field and the Memorial Student Center will be a temporary home to some students at different points during the week as part of Aggie Habitat for Humanity’s annual Shack-a-Thon.

The purpose of the student-run event is to raise money for the larger Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity and to increase awareness of affordable housing needs in the community and beyond.

“Many people like to think that homelessness and substandard housing is something that affects people away from us, but in fact it’s very close,” Aggie Habitat co-president and Texas A&M grad student Trent Riek said.

“It’s very next door. In fact, in our case, in the Bryan community, Habitat for Humanity as an organization, has built 300 houses and counting for people that live in substandard housing. It’s actually very prominent just within Bryan alone, and just within our area.”

He said the problem people face trying to find affordable housing is an important one that should be addressed both through fundraisers and advocacy.

Hannah Lansford, Texas A&M senior and Aggie Habitat director of public relations, added, “Housing and accessibility to housing is a very prevalent issue, and it does play a role in people’s quality of life as well as their ability to be educated and hold jobs, different things like that. It’s just super important, and I really love this fundraiser because it’s ultimately just helping people and that’s the best part.”

The event raises about $10,000 toward Aggie Habitat’s goal of helping fund a local Habitat for Humanity house. It is the second big event for the organization after a pumpkin patch in the fall.

Michael Mendiola, a freshman with the Fish Co. student organization, said he hopes the various freshman leadership organizations participating show other students that the Class of 2025 freshmen care about selfless service and want to take care of people in the community. He also said he hopes they can make sure they do as much as they can to help those who are less fortunate.

“There might have been some unfortunate circumstances that are out of their control, and it’s important for us to do whatever we can to help them just as human beings to make sure that everybody gets the best opportunity to live as possible,” he said.

More than just building the shacks, at least one person from the student organization must be at the shack at all times — 24 hours a day — for the duration of the event that lasts until Friday morning.

“We’re just trying to build shacks, bring awareness to those who may need homes,” Alan Hernandez, a freshman with the organization Freshman Leaders Establishing Excellence (FLEX), said. “I mean, every little house is a group of people who are trying their best to bring attention.”

Eric McGonagle, also a freshman with FLEX, said it is hard for someone to walk by Kyle Field and see the shacks and not ask what it is about.

“It really catches people’s eyes and gets them to come up and start asking questions, and it’s really cool to be able to speak about this and say, ‘Yeah, you know, we’re just helping raise awareness,’” he said.

After two years that were affected by COVID-19, organizers were excited to see more participants this year than in previous years.

“We were worried that people weren’t going to know what we were doing anymore, and they weren’t going to come out, but this is the most we’ve ever had, so it’s been super exciting. I’m super excited for all of them to get this experience themselves,” Julia Evans, a senior at A&M and co-president of Aggie Habitat, said.

Nathan Touchette, director of property with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity and a Texas A&M graduate student, said he is excited to see the increased participation.

It is a unique event, he said, to involve a younger crowd of college students on campus.

“We really don’t get this kind of exposure on a normal basis, so it’s a really fun event that gets a bunch of different organizations involved, who typically just come out and volunteer every now and then,” Touchette said.

“This gives them something a little bit more personal to build their own shack, and to do some advocacy for affordable housing and substandard housing is always great. We never get enough of that in our community, so it’s good to see so many young people engaged and involved.

“A lot of our volunteers are on the older side, so getting to see activity like this with so many young kids is great.”

The goal, he said, is to continue increasing the number of participants and raising awareness and funds.

Throughout the week, the students will participate in games as a Shack-a-Thon community and also will hear from speakers, such as College Station Mayor Karl Mooney Tuesday night, about the impact they can make.

Lansford said it is a good combination of learning and having fun.

Preston Bell, a freshman representing the organization Freshman Leadership in Progress (FLiP), said it has been a good bonding experience for the members of his organization, and he is looking forward to hanging out with his friends and meeting people with other participating organizations.

Sam Aletan, a freshman with Alpha Phi Omega, said it has been fun building the shack with his friends.

Beyond the fun and community aspect, Touchette said, he hopes the students feel a little uncomfortable.

“That’s what it’s about is getting yourself out of your comfort zone; learning what other people have to go through and trying to put yourself in their shoes, so that you can help the world be a better place,” he said.

