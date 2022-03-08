Aggie entrepreneurs bring ideas to annual pitch competition

Powell said one of her favorite things is hearing people talk about their passions and seeing that turned into intentions.

“We all can be passionate about things, but these are people that weren’t satisfied just being passionate about it or talking about it; these are people that put the resources they had at their disposal to a solution,” she said.

Stacie Thompson, who won first place — and a $7,500 prize — in the former student competition for her product called Ovie, said the competition was a validation as she and her co-founders continue fundraising after developing the idea in 2015.

The money, she said, will go toward purchasing prototypes of the product that is an illuminated button to remind people to eat food in their refrigerator before it spoils. Inspired by the green and red overhead lights in parking garages, the app-connected device indicates green when food is still good based on elapsed time in the fridge, yellow when it should be eaten soon and red when it could be spoiled.

“It’s great acknowledgement from peers and people that I respect in this room to be able to see the idea that we’ve had and we had so long ago and really believe in it; it was amazing,” she said.