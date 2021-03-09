Aggie Dance Team preparing to compete in national competition in Orlando

The Aggie Dance Team is ready to hit the competition floor next month for the first time in 20 years.

The Dance Team Union National Championship in Orlando, Florida, will be the team’s first competition since 2001.

The team will compete in two routines — one jazz and one team — in the preliminary round on April 9. About half of the routines in each category will advance to the finals the next day.

“Hopefully, we get to dance both of our routines twice,” said Amy Liefer, the Aggie Dance Team coach. “That is really our goal this year with it being our first competition in 20 years. ... It’s a really big honor for this team to be able to start the tradition over again of competing. They are really excited because they know they’re starting a new legacy and bringing the tradition back to the Aggie Dance Team.”

The Aggie Dance Team has a goal of raising $6,000 that will help pay for expenses, including registration, flights and transportation, meals and costumes. Dancers must cover their own fees. As of Monday afternoon, the team had raised $4,290. The fundraiser goes through March 26.

Liefer said about 90% of the team’s expenses are being paid for from their fundraisers, which have seen contributions from dancers’ families, businesses and other donors.