Cattle producers are now able to use facial recognition through a phone app to identify their livestock, and an Aggie had a hand in developing the technology used to do it.

Forrest Roberts, A&M Class of 1992, is the board chairman of 406 Bovine whose facial recognition software has been developed to give producers better cattle management outside of the chute by uploading data to existing livestock management platforms through application programming interface.

Roberts and 406 Bovine CEO Bryan Elliott presented how their software works to producers at Texas A&M’s 69th annual Beef Cattle Short Course on Tuesday morning in Rudder Tower.

“We can use this out in the pastures, out in the feed lot pens,” Elliott told the crowd. “We’re not restricted to just using this every time your cattle come through the chute maybe once or twice a year.”

With 406 Bovine’s app, producers take a three- to five-second video scan of an individual cattle’s head spanning eye-to-eye that will pull up the animal’s profile where specific information can be attached. Certain characteristics such as hair swirls, nose shape and eye location are read and saved by the software. Additional information, such as visual tag numbers, the animal’s sex and other notes, can be added. During testing, Elliott worked with producers to try the technology on their herds. Cattle were run through a chute every 45 seconds, and Elliott noted it took between 15-25 seconds to input an animal into the system.

After information is uploaded, producers can take a photo of an animal they want to identify and the image is compared with what is in the database and identifies a match. Photos can be taken up to 50 feet away. Elliott said this is the same technology people use to open their iPhones through FaceID, just applied to the cattle industry.

“What’s cool about this is it recognizes cattle like we recognize each other, so there are no limitations with this,” Elliott said.

Current technology works for weaning age cattle and beyond. Elliott explained 406 Bovine is working with producers to gather data and develop technology for cattle from birth to weaning age. He said he expects that addition to come in the short term and knows it would add market value.

No cell service is needed to operate the software, either, which was a question posed by rural producers in the audience. Elliott said animal profiles can be viewed and updated without service and updates and changes will be uploaded in the system once service is regained.

Problems with current automated individual identification (AII), namely ear tags, were outlined by Elliott. Electronic ID ear tags are presently the only form of AII available when managing livestock on software platforms. Elliott explained that EID tags fall out at a 20% rate per year and require expensive and cumbersome equipment to read the tags and must be held within 2 inches of the tag reader.

The answer for this from 406 Bovine is facial recognition, which Elliott said is the most reliable and scalable solution to AII.

“Simplicity is a main focus of ours,” Elliott said during his presentation. “That’s what we’ve done is create something simple that can create value for you as a producer.”

The work to develop 406 Bovine’s patented technology began in 2020. Roberts said the group waited two years to showcase their product to ensure integrity and accuracy and noted 406 Bovine has worked with a development team from Germany to build the facial recognition software. The German group told 406 Bovine members if they cracked the code on black-hided Angus cattle, the rest would be easier. Roberts noted they have reached 99.1% accuracy.

“We started at the hardest point of the puzzle to solve and now we’re working our way down this pathway,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the group has spent the last couple of years working with Texas ranchers, dairy farmers in California and groups in Montana to collect data. At his own family operation down in the Coastal Bend, cattle were brought in during different times of the day and in different weather conditions.

“All those different factors create some sort of noise relative to the accuracy,” Roberts said. “That’s our point in a nutshell. We tried to take the time to figure out all of those things that are going to impact your ability to have a successful first case use and waited to get it right before we brought it forward.”

Now, 406 Bovine is ready to spread the gospel of its new technology.

“We’ve kept our head down and kept quiet until we had a product that we could put our stamp on that is going to provide value to you and is going to work smoothly and efficiently,” Elliott said.

The initial goal of 406 Bovine was to create a product that was easy for producers to use and implement, but Roberts said their work doesn’t stop there. Downstream uses and applications are beginning to be looked at. Roberts said 406 Bovine is currently developing technology for horses and has plans to eventually go after the cat and dog market.

“We think this is kind of the start right now,” Roberts said.