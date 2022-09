Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center.

The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.

The career fair is open to all A&M students.

For more information on companies coming to the career fair and to RSVP, visit mcferrin.tamu.edu/program/aggie-100-career-fair.