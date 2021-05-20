 Skip to main content
Aerospace engineering professor named interim leader for Texas A&M College of Engineering
John Hurtado, deputy director of the Bush Combat Development Complex, is taking on three interim titles starting next month.

John Hurtado

John Hurtado

Following A&M Board of Regents approval Thursday afternoon, Hurtado will be interim vice chancellor for engineering, dean of the Texas A&M University College of Engineering and the director for Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.

He takes on the positions starting June 1. Hurtado is filling the role of Vice Chancellor and Dean M. Katherine Banks, who will assume her new duties as president of A&M's flagship campus on June 1.

Hurtado is a professor of aerospace engineering at Texas A&M’s College of Engineering. According to a press release, he specializes in theoretical mechanics, cooperative games, and dynamics and controls.

The professor earned his Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from San Diego State University, and later received his master’s degree and a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from A&M.

Hurtado recently served as co-chair for the A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. 

