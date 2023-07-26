Texas A&M’s acting president, Mark Welsh III, sent his first letter to students and faculty and staff members on Wednesday after taking over last Thursday for M. Katherine Banks, who resigned in wake of the fallout from the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy.

Welsh said he was stunned and honored when A&M Chancellor John Sharp called him last Thursday evening to ask if he would lead the university while a national search was conducted for Banks’ successor. Welsh has served as dean of A&M’s Bush School since August 2016 after he retired as a general from the Air Force.

“Texas A&M has been in the news lately, and not for the reasons we would like,” Welsh wrote in the letter. “But recent events and the accompanying commentary do not define us as an institution, nor do they undo the great work we see across this university every day. They should, however, remind us that living up to our core values is an ongoing commitment, as even esteemed institutions like ours must consistently confront and resolve challenges to uphold our status as a great university. Just to be clear on where I stand, I believe diversity in all its forms is a strength. I believe every Aggie must have a voice, that each of you is critically important to our success and that you deserve to be treated with respect. I think you also believe those things.”

In his letter, Welsh noted his father, Mark Welsh Jr., is A&M Class of 1946, and his brother, four children and one grandchild are also all Aggies. Some of his earliest memories are coming to College Station with his father for football and baseball games and Bonfire.

“Texas A&M has weathered many storms over its 147-year history, and we’ll weather this one,” Welsh wrote. “The quickest way to get past it is to walk side-by-side and recommit to showing the world what it means to be an Aggie. I’m looking forward to the journey.”