A new voice: Capt. Russell Tipton takes over as PA announcer of the Aggie Band

Although he hasn’t been a PA announcer before, Tipton said he’s become acquainted with the job since he was with Brewer in the booth during the band’s halftime drills the past five years grading the performance while Brewer read the script.

Two weeks before the season started, Timothy Rhea, A&M’s director of bands and music activities, said the topic of who would be the band’s next PA announcer came up in discussion and then he asked Tipton if he would handle the role. Rhea said Tipton was the natural choice and was supported by students in the band.

“I wanted it to be somebody on our staff,” Rhea said. “Somebody who understood the traditions of the band and the marching style of the band and kind of what had been done in the past because you have to have some working knowledge of that band to be talking while it’s performing.”

Before accepting the role though, Tipton had to visit one person – Brewer.

On the Wednesday before the Aggies’ season opener, Tipton took a visit to Brewer’s five-acre property in Bryan. He ventured into Brewer’s shop and found two folding chairs next to Brewer’s 1962 Dodge Dart. Tipton sat in one and Brewer in the other.