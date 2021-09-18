A new voice: Capt. Russell Tipton takes over as PA announcer of the Aggie Band

The day before Texas A&M’s first home football game of the season against Kent State, Russell Tipton and his wife went looking for Aggie shirts at The Warehouse in College Station.
Among the many T-shirts on display was one with the words, “Now forming at the north end of Kyle Field” written on the front.
The next evening, Tipton found himself uttering that phrase, well-known for introducing the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime drill, in front of over 97,000 fans.
Tipton is the new public address announcer for the Aggie Band, taking over for Col. Jay Brewer, who was the voice of the band for 40 years before retiring in May. Tipton has been with the band since 2016 and serves as a captain in the Texas State Guard. He also has been promoted to Brewer’s previous position as the senior associate director of bands.
“It’s humbling to hold down a button and it just be you and 100,000 people in Kyle Field,” Tipton said. “When you press the button, you can hear this ambient feedback. It’s this buzzing sound and that tells you that you’re live and they can hear everything you’re saying.”
Nerves were high the first time Tipton began speaking into the microphone, he said, but he read the halftime script correctly.
“I knew if I could get to the part where the crowd says, ‘Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band,’ I knew I was OK,” Tipton said. “You can’t really hear them, but I could see them in that moment. Them saying it with me relaxed me.”
Although he hasn’t been a PA announcer before, Tipton said he’s become acquainted with the job since he was with Brewer in the booth during the band’s halftime drills the past five years grading the performance while Brewer read the script.
Two weeks before the season started, Timothy Rhea, A&M’s director of bands and music activities, said the topic of who would be the band’s next PA announcer came up in discussion and then he asked Tipton if he would handle the role. Rhea said Tipton was the natural choice and was supported by students in the band.
“I wanted it to be somebody on our staff,” Rhea said. “Somebody who understood the traditions of the band and the marching style of the band and kind of what had been done in the past because you have to have some working knowledge of that band to be talking while it’s performing.”
Before accepting the role though, Tipton had to visit one person – Brewer.
On the Wednesday before the Aggies’ season opener, Tipton took a visit to Brewer’s five-acre property in Bryan. He ventured into Brewer’s shop and found two folding chairs next to Brewer’s 1962 Dodge Dart. Tipton sat in one and Brewer in the other.
“He told me to close my eyes and he told me a story that I’ll keep to myself and after the story was over, the second thing I heard was Jay Brewer saying, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, now forming at the north end of Kyle Field,’” Tipton said. “So it’s one of those chill moments to hear him do that and him doing that with me, it was an experience I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
Rhea said there’s no one happier for Tipton’s success than Brewer, who has been in attendance for A&M’s first two games this season.
“As soon as that first halftime drill was done, we started getting texts from Col. Brewer, ‘That was great,’ ‘The announcing was great,’” Rhea said. “No one is more supportive of Capt. Tipton than myself and Col. Brewer.”
Tipton hasn’t altered that much from Brewer’s old scripts. Rhea said there are components that must remain, such as naming cadets and what pieces are being played, but the style Tipton uses can shift. Tipton said there are nominal differences, but added elements are similar in homage to Brewer and since it’s become part of the performance. One thing hasn’t changed at all – saying “Now forming at the north end of Kyle Field, the nationally famous Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band” to introduce the drill – down to the cadence it’s spoken.
“There’s such an expectation from the audience because they participate in it and that’s really one of the things that’s our calling card and uniquely defines the band,” Rhea said. “Nobody else does that other than us, so that is the thing that was asked stay exactly the same.”
One the challenges Tipton has had to overcome in the first two weeks is focus on his new job, which is to read the drill’s script, and not drift into his old job of grading the band’s performance.
“I still get caught up watching them, so I’ve got to keep myself in check there to not get lost in what they’re doing and then miss a read,” Tipton said. “Luckily, up to this point, I’ve done OK, but it is hard to do that. You’re not turning your back on them, but you’ve got to see them a different way. You’re a part of their performance. It’s a lot harder to sit there and put a critical eye on.”
He’s just started, but Tipton said his plan is to be the band’s PA announcer for years to come.
“It would be a privilege and an honor to get to keep this as long as they’ll allow me,” Tipton said. “I won’t be able to do it for 40 years, of course, because I didn’t start when I was 21 like Col. Brewer did, but I’ll do it as long as they’ll let me.”