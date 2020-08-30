A&M veterinarians perform successful operation on Baylor mascot

A team of Texas A&M University veterinarians recently removed a mass growing on the spine of Baylor mascot Judge Lady, an 18-year-old American black bear.
According to a media release issued by Baylor University earlier this week, Lady’s Baylor caregivers had initially been concerned Aug. 21, when they noticed the elderly animal was having mobility issues. This prompted the care team to travel to Texas A&M, where an MRI was conducted and a mass was located. Lady was moved immediately into surgery and is now home in Waco, resting up for her recovery.
Dr. Sharman Hoppes is a clinical associate professor emeritus with Texas A&M, and a member of Lady’s care team from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. She said the team is hoping to receive lab results this week determining whether the mass had been cancerous.
“We think the mass on her spine — we don’t know if it’s a benign tumor,” Hoppes said. “We’re kind of hoping it’s just a type of a cyst... Whether you’re a human, a bear or a bird, when you get older you’re more prone to cancerous conditions.”
Judge Lady and her 19-year-old sister Judge Joy are considered geriatric. According to Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman, while wild black bears typically don’t live past Lady and Joy’s ages, bears cared for in captivity can live to be as old as 25.
“Judge Lady has been a healthy bear her whole life,” Fogleman wrote in an email to The Eagle. “As she continues to age and enter her ‘elderly years,’ the way we care for her and her sister adjusts to be most appropriate and accommodating. Judge Joy’s health is excellent. She is one year older than her sister, so Joy is also in her elderly years and receiving preventative care that is shaped to honor this season of her life.”
Lady had undergone treatment at Texas A&M for a separate growth discovered in her chest last year, determined to be a benign cranial mediastinal mass. With noninvasive doses of radiation provided by her vet team, Hoppes said Lady’s chest mass has already decreased by approximately 20% in size. And the bear has shown to be surprisingly resilient to the temporary limitations this latest surgery might create.
“So far, Lady’s response to [the spinal] surgery is that she has exceeded all of our expectations,” Hoppes said. “She has a great vet team and a great team at Baylor taking care of her. Thursday I was there in Waco getting her out of her cage — she can’t walk yet — and when I was there she was up on her haunches, sitting up. I was impressed with that, only one week post surgery... The bears are really well trained! They stand up and open their mouths and will show me their paws so I can look at their claws, and we are able to get a lot done thanks to the training the students have done [with them].”
Fogleman said that Texas A&M have been a part of Lady and Joy’s healthcare journeys for as long as she can remember.
“The care that Judge Lady receives from A&M is among the best in the world,” she wrote. “The teaching and research model allows for extensive innovation and state-of-the-art facilities. Of equal importance to us is the people. The people at A&M know that Lady is a cherished member the Baylor family with hundreds of thousands of folks around the world who love her, and so they treat her with such tremendous care. Our own Baylor Bear Habitat team spends extensive amounts of time with our A&M veterinary team so at this point it just feels like one big family caring for our beloved bear together.”
The Baylor press release states that Lady will recover in a private area of her Class C zoo habitat on campus, but will eventually be returned to the main section where she will be visible to visitors.
