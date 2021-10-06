 Skip to main content
A&M System's 'Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp' television series expands statewide
A&M System's 'Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp' television series expands statewide

A television series featuring Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp begins its second season this week.

"Around Texas With Chancellor John Sharp" will air Thursdays at 7 p.m. at KAMU-TV. The show will be aired on commercial stations in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and the Rio Grande Valley on Saturdays and Sundays. It can also be seen on PBS stations in Waco, Corpus Christi and Amarillo.

Each of the 12 episodes of the series run about 30 minutes and include interviews conducted by Sharp. The show's second season include segments on police officers who ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a Kingsville research facility that contains hundreds of venomous snakes and how a Texas A&M Task Force One service dog was discovered at an animal shelter.

For more details about the show, visit sharparoundtexas.com.

