A&M System experts talk virus variants, vaccines 

“These viruses are trying to bind, for the most part, in the airways,” Neuman said, explaining that the ability to “stick” better likely leads to increased infections. Neuman described a “virus Olympics” with coronaviruses competing with one another and changing over the course of the pandemic.

“Better viruses have been pushing out the older ones. It’s a virus adapting to its host. This is exactly what viruses do all the time,” Neuman said. “The viruses are essentially fighting each other for possession of people’s lungs.”

Neuman said more research is needed to clearly determine whether severe illness is more likely from the new variants.

The CDC website indicates that so far, approved vaccines work well against the variants, with more research ongoing. The CDC also said Wednesday that layering a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask can greatly increase protection against infection and spread.

Christine Crudo Blackburn, deputy director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School, has conducted several Facebook Live video conversations and recently discussed variants and vaccine efficacy. In a recent video, Blackburn said “booster” shots to the vaccines will likely be needed as the virus changes over time.