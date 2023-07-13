Five Texas A&M University System agencies received a combined $96.7 million from the state’s 88th legislative session.

The funds were given as part of the “Keeping Texas Prepared” initiative that helps prepare and assist Texas for natural disasters, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services.

Of the $96.7 million, A&M AgriLife received $24.2 million, the A&M Forest Service received $34.7 million and the A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory received $3.7 million.

According to AgriLife, the funds will be used to expand the emergency response capacity, local firefighting capacity and rapid detection of animal and human disease threats.

A&M system agencies also were included in a 5% pay raise for current state agency employees for each of the next two years, AgriLife said.