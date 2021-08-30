A&M students, faculty look ahead at upcoming school year

Full classrooms, traffic and long lines for COVID-19 tests marked the first day back to fully in-person courses since spring 2020 at Texas A&M University.
Students and faculty said they were excited to be on campus Monday, but many said they remain concerned about what another semester in the pandemic will bring.
Texas A&M encourages the campus community to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear masks, but does not require either. A message from Interim Provost Mark Weichold to the faculty and staff last week said that nobody can be asked about their vaccination status or be required to wear a mask. The university does have a mandatory COVID-19 testing program that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must participate in.
The first testing period ends Sept. 10; students who don’t comply risk expulsion while employees could put their eligibility for merit increases at risk.
People who test positive or are exposed to someone who has tested positive are required to report that information to the school and follow university guidance regarding quarantine or isolation protocols.
A&M faculty is allowed to offer incentives like extra credit to students who wear masks, Weichold said in his message. Faculty that choose to do so must also offer other opportunities to people who do not wear masks.
Mask usage will be incentivized with extra credit in courses taught by Angelique Gammon, associate professor of the practice of journalism studies in the Department of Communication. Gammon worked with the school to receive accommodations through the Americans with Disabilities Act that allow for her to teach outdoors on the days that she meets with her students in person, and to teach on Zoom at other times.
The protocols that the university has outlined heading into this school year are “anti-science,” according to Gammon. She said that she understands that there is state law that restricts what a school can require, but noted that there are K-12 school districts that have instituted mask mandates despite the state law.
“I feel like this plan lacks courage; it lacks leadership,” Gammon said. “Someone has to stand up and say, ‘We are putting students, faculty and staff at unnecessary risk by not requiring vaccines and requiring masks, because that's what the science says we need, in addition to excellent ventilation, to avoid delta.'"
College of Liberal Arts Interim Dean Steven Oberhelman expressed similar sentiments in a Friday email to faculty, stating that he is not comfortable with the plans that A&M has for returning to campus.
“I would want universal vaccination, mandatory use of masks, mandatory social distancing (especially in our classrooms), and autonomy given to heads and supervisors for determining accommodations and modes of course delivery,” his message reads. “But I do not have that power, nor do you.”
While A&M junior George Halterman said he is excited to be back in person because he does not like online learning, he is concerned about the upcoming year as the pandemic continues. Halterman said that he thinks it’s strange for the school to encourage vaccinations and masks but then ignore other safety guidance like social distancing by packing classes with students.
Similarly, A&M sophomore Gabriel Flores said he is happy to have face-to-face classes but thinks that masks should be required on campus. He and his family members are vaccinated, but he has relatives who still got COVID-19, and he said he believes that type of scenario is more likely when people don’t wear masks and when vaccines are not mandated. Flores said he plans to wear his mask when he is inside or in large outdoor crowds.
Erica Schmueckle, an A&M junior, said she plans to wear a mask only if she goes to a place or a class that asks for that. Schmueckle said that she has been vaccinated. Though she is in her third year of college, this school year is Schmueckle’s first time being fully on campus at A&M because she transferred in last year. She said she is glad classes are in-person and is happy with the guidelines the school has set forth.
Ali Foran, lecturer in the mathematics department, said she is pleased to have in-person classes this year so she can get to know students personally and see their faces when she is teaching so she knows if she needs to slow down. She said that she is glad students are back and that they “give some life to the community.”
Foran wears a mask while she teaches to prevent spreading the virus and so that students will feel comfortable wearing a mask if they want to.
“I respect that they're giving people options,” Foran said of the university’s approach to the school year. “They've obviously put a ton of thought and research into their decisions, and I can't fault them for doing what they see as best.”
Leading up to the start of school, Student Body President Natalie Parks said that she has heard from students who are concerned about not having an online option for classes. She said there is also a lot of excitement among Aggies who are returning to school.
Parks said that Howdy Week, a lineup of several activities welcoming students to campus the week before classes start, was incredibly popular this year. She expects to see more involvement in other campus traditions as well since so many people were unable to participate in them due to the pandemic.
“We have so many exciting opportunities ahead of us,” Parks said. “I feel like people are going to make the absolute most of this year and hopefully the years ahead because we got so much taken away from us over the past few.”