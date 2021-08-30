A&M students, faculty look ahead at upcoming school year

While A&M junior George Halterman said he is excited to be back in person because he does not like online learning, he is concerned about the upcoming year as the pandemic continues. Halterman said that he thinks it’s strange for the school to encourage vaccinations and masks but then ignore other safety guidance like social distancing by packing classes with students.

Similarly, A&M sophomore Gabriel Flores said he is happy to have face-to-face classes but thinks that masks should be required on campus. He and his family members are vaccinated, but he has relatives who still got COVID-19, and he said he believes that type of scenario is more likely when people don’t wear masks and when vaccines are not mandated. Flores said he plans to wear his mask when he is inside or in large outdoor crowds.

Erica Schmueckle, an A&M junior, said she plans to wear a mask only if she goes to a place or a class that asks for that. Schmueckle said that she has been vaccinated. Though she is in her third year of college, this school year is Schmueckle’s first time being fully on campus at A&M because she transferred in last year. She said she is glad classes are in-person and is happy with the guidelines the school has set forth.