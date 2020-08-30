A&M students establish relief fund for residents affected by Hurricane Laura

Two Texas A&M students have established a relief fund for residents in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.
Vinny Hale and Dalan Jones, both students in the Mays School of Business, grew up in Orange, Texas, and know the damage hurricanes can cause, having seen the aftermath of storms such as Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Harvey.
“We saw our city rebuild a few different times, and we felt like we were old enough at this point being seniors and fifth-year seniors in college that we have the capabilities to do something different and help out a little bit,” Hale said.
Before Hurricane Laura turned to the north to make landfall in southwest Louisiana at 1 a.m. Thursday, the pair’s hometown was in the crosshairs of the Category 4 storm.
“The pictures you’ve seen from Lake Charles and that area, that was supposed to be here,” Jones said. “That’s what we were preparing for. Pretty much everyone evacuated from the area.”
As they were watching the storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday, Hale said, they had the idea to purchase a domain name and establish a website — www.hurricanelaurarelief.org — and a Facebook page to collect funds to help those affected by the storm.
When the website launched Thursday afternoon, Hale said, he just wanted to raise $300. By Saturday morning, they had collected more than $1,000.
Jones and a group left from College Station on Friday morning to travel to the area to help their friends and family. While there, Jones said, he has been connecting with people and organizations to find the best way to put their funds to use.
Southwest Louisiana felt the brunt of the storm’s force, which included maximum winds of 150 mph, but southeast Texas saw its share of damage also, Jones said.
“The devastation over there is just unimaginable,” he said. “I mean, it’s bad as well in Orange, but over there it’s very bad. It was sad to see those people affected by that, and my heart goes out to those people for sure.”
In surveying the damage in Orange and Sulphur, Louisiana, Jones said, he saw downed power lines, uprooted large trees — some on houses — and roof damage.
Portions of the coast also saw flooding due to the storm surge and rainfall.
Not only are people dealing with the impact of a major hurricane, Jones said, it also comes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the oil and gas industry that drives much of the area’s economy.
“These people in these areas are resilient. They’ll push through it; they’ve done it time and time again,” he said. “I’m more than confident that these people will make it through this again, but whatever we can do to help alleviate some of that pain, whether big or small, I definitely want to help out in any way that [we can].”
Another aspect of the aftermath of hurricanes, he said, is the people who come together to help their neighbors and friends, no matter their differences.
“Everybody sticks together because there’s not anybody that’s not affected by this, whether it’s friends or family or businesses and whatnot,” Jones said. Hale said they are hoping the donations continue and they can either personally take resources to the area or partner with an established organization to provide that help.
“The Aggie Ring and going to A&M means a lot more than just being an Aggie, you know,” Jones said. “It comes with selfless service, and the willingness to give back is just so immense. The support that we received from our friends and the organizations at Texas A&M has been phenomenal already. … The Aggie Spirit is something totally different than anybody will ever understand, and I’m very grateful.”
To donate to the Hurricane Laura Relief fund, go to www.hurricanelaurarelief.org and to get updates about Hale and Jones’ efforts and where the money will be going, go to the Hurricane Laura Relief Facebook page.
