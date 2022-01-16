A&M scholar on supply chain shortages: ‘We should not assume the sky is falling’

Global supply chain disruptions have caused worldwide shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Texas A&M logistics expert said “we should not assume the sky is falling.”
Madhav Pappu, a clinical assistant professor at A&M’s Mays Business School, said in a recent article published by the university that he’s optimistic about the global supply chain’s recovery in 2022.
“Like Chicken Little, we don’t want to end up in the fox’s den,” Pappu said in the article. “Instead, we should look up to get a clearer view of what’s going on now and what’s likely to be ahead.”
Pappu teaches in A&M’s Department of Information and Operations Management. Pappu said businesses are shifting from a “just in time” manufacturing process, which keeps inventories at a bare minimum, to a “just in case” model that builds in excess inventory. He noted that companies are also looking for ways to bring back manufacturing to the United States.
“Companies, especially in the United States, have made enormous strides in automation and efficiency in recent decades, and this will continue,” Pappu said. “In fact, good companies are using this crisis as an opportunity to increase their competitive advantage.
“An example of how companies are betting that the United States will continue to lead in technology and innovation is Samsung’s plan to build a $17 million computer chip manufacturing plant in Texas,” Pappu said. “This means we won’t have to depend as much on foreign manufacturers, which simplifies distribution.”
Pappu said he believes large retail companies, such as Amazon, Walmart and Target, will continue to separate themselves from small, local stores and that he expects larger companies will implement drones and other forms of technology to keep up with consumer demand for quick deliveries.
Pappu said consumers should not panic while global supply chain issues continue to be resolved.
“There’s no need to stockpile items that are plentiful and made by lots of different companies, like soap,” Pappu said. “Your favorite brand might not be available, and you might grumble, but you still have soap. To blindly follow someone who does stockpile is to be like Chicken Little.”