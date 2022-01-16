A&M scholar on supply chain shortages: ‘We should not assume the sky is falling’

Global supply chain disruptions have caused worldwide shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Texas A&M logistics expert said “we should not assume the sky is falling.”

Madhav Pappu, a clinical assistant professor at A&M’s Mays Business School, said in a recent article published by the university that he’s optimistic about the global supply chain’s recovery in 2022.

“Like Chicken Little, we don’t want to end up in the fox’s den,” Pappu said in the article. “Instead, we should look up to get a clearer view of what’s going on now and what’s likely to be ahead.”

Pappu teaches in A&M’s Department of Information and Operations Management. Pappu said businesses are shifting from a “just in time” manufacturing process, which keeps inventories at a bare minimum, to a “just in case” model that builds in excess inventory. He noted that companies are also looking for ways to bring back manufacturing to the United States.