Changes are coming to Texas A&M University’s young College of Arts & Sciences to bolster minimum salaries for faculty and graduate students and hire around 150 new faculty members.

These changes and initiatives were announced by Jose Bermudez, Interim Dean of Arts & Sciences, during his state of the college address on April 6.

“For the college, it will allow us to do what we were created to do, which is to be the heart of Texas A&M, because if you think about Arts & Sciences, we teach every student that comes through because we teach all of the core curriculum,” Bermudez told The Eagle on Wednesday. “We will be able to use that, the fact that everything’s together, and the scale that brings with it to develop new academic programs, new avenues of research to strengthen the areas we were already strong in to create new areas and new programs.”

A&M President M. Katherine Banks has set a university-wide minimum salary of $55,000 for all academic professional track faculty. In the College of Arts & Sciences’ Fiscal Year 2023 budget, 81 faculty members had a nine-month salary of less than $55,000, including 60 below $50,000. Base funds worth $1.5 million have been designated to address equity and compression issues for both tenure stream and APT faculty, which is about 1.5% of the college’s annual faculty salary budget.

A new floor for graduate students’ salaries will be raised to $20,000 for nine months, which Bermudez said is a significant increase. Graduate students are usually half-time, nine-month employees at the university and their 12-month, full-time salary equivalent is around $54,000, which is close to the minimum set by the National Institutes of Health. A&M’s Division of Research will fund any salary increases required to increase the salaries of postdocs currently on the payroll to $50,000 and the College of Arts & Sciences will cover the remaining balance to bring it to the $54,000 minimum.

Additionally, Bermudez noted $250,000 will be allocated to staff equity and reclassifications.

“When you bring everyone up to a certain number, you create some unevenness because you have some people with different degrees of achievement, different lengths of service earning the same,” Bermudez said. “So, we’re having to make some more adjustments and I’ve been able to assign additional funds to take care of those problems so we don’t have a huge cluster of people who might’ve just started and some other people who have been here for 10 years earning the same amount of money because that’s not appropriate in any organization.”

A hiring program for Fiscal Year 2024 and FY 25 is expected to add about 150 new faculty members, including over 100 tenured faculty or on track for tenure. This also comes after the college recently lifted a hiring freeze, Bermudez said.

“We currently have 868 faculty in the College of Arts & Sciences,” Bermudez said. “We can’t calculate on the assumption we’re going to keep all of those and add 150, but I do see a future in which Arts & Sciences has 1,000 faculty. But it will take us a while to get there.”

The planned initiative coincides with the consideration of the Texas Legislature’s Senate Bill 18, which proposes a ban on future tenure at the state’s higher education institutions, including A&M, starting this September. Senate Bill 18 has moved out of committee and is currently waiting to be discussed on the senate floor. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-District 5) and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-District 18).

“I can’t speak to the details of Senate Bill 18,” Bermudez said, “but what I will say and what I say to everyone that we’re trying to recruit is that Texas has a long, distinguished history of strongly supporting higher education and I anticipate that to continue.”

The College of Arts & Sciences integrated the former colleges of geosciences, liberal arts and science under The Path Forward announced by Banks in fall 2021.