A&M researchers awarded $1.3 million in funding to design powertrain for aircraft

Texas A&M engineering researchers were recently awarded $1.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to continue their work designing and testing an electric powertrain for aircraft propulsion that is meant to reduce the energy costs and emissions of aviation.
According to a university release, the A&M team of researchers earned the competitive award from a program within the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy wing. The goal, the release said, is to “develop innovative lightweight and ultra-efficient electric motors, drives and associated thermal management systems (collectively referred to as the all-electric powertrain) that will help enable net-zero carbon emissions in single-aisle, 150-200 passenger commercial aircraft.”
The Texas A&M team is led by principal investigator Hamid Toliyat, Raytheon professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering, and Matthew Gardner, a 2019 A&M graduate who is an assistant professor at The University of Texas at Dallas.
“The wealth of technical expertise at Texas A&M allowed us to form a multidisciplinary team that can approach this problem from every angle to achieve a profound advance in electric powertrains, and help enable electric and hybrid-electric aircraft,” said Toliyat, who also heads A&M’s Advanced Electric Machines and Power Electronics Lab. “This project will also give Texas A&M students invaluable experience solving challenging real-world problems with a multidisciplinary team.”
The A&M research team draws from the College of Engineering and also includes Prasad Enjeti from the department of electrical and computer engineering; Dion Antao, Jonathan Felts, Jaime Grunlan and Bryan Rasmussen from the J. Mike Walker ’66 department of mechanical engineering; Moble Benedict from the department of aerospace engineering; and Patrick Shamberger from the department of materials science and engineering.
