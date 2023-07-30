Texas A&M's Board of Regents approved authorization to negotiate a potential settlement of claims over the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become A&M's new journalism director and directed the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel to complete an investigation of McElroy’s situation and release the findings to the public after meeting for almost three-and-a-half hours in executive session during a special meeting on Sunday night.

Regent Bob Albritton made the motion for the A&M System's general counsel to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and emphasized the Regents support the release of the findings to the public.

Regents also unanimously approved to appoint Ret. Gen. Mark A. Welsh III A&M’s interim president during the meeting. Welsh, dean of A&M's Bush School since 2016, has served as A&M's acting president since July 21 when he was asked to take over for M. Katherine Banks, who resigned in wake of the fallout of McElroy's botched hiring. A national search is being held for Banks' successor.

“I am grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Sharp for their confidence in me to lead this great university during a time of transition,” Welsh said in a statement. “As interim president, my primary focus is to ensure our faculty and staff have the resources and support they need to continue their critically important work. I’m deeply committed to Texas A&M, our core values and traditions, and to an environment that values the voice of every member of our faculty, staff and student body. I pledge to every Aggie that I will work tirelessly to represent this great institution in a way that reflects your pride in it.”

A&M Chancellor John Sharp added in a statement: “I cannot think of a better person than Mark Welsh to lead Texas A&M right now. He has experience running a large organization, but he also is widely respected and universally well-liked in the Aggie community. General Welsh has earned a reputation as a smart, thoughtful and collaborative leader. We are lucky to have him in the president’s office.”

Those who stayed in the room with the Regents during executive session included: Sharp; Billy Hamilton, the A&M System’s deputy chancellor and chief financial officer; Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore from the A&M System’s office of general counsel; Vickie Spillers, the executive director of the A&M System Board of Regents; and James Hallmark, A&M System’s vice chancellor for academic affairs.

No A&M administrators or Regents provided further comment on the meeting afterward.

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle that soon after her hiring was announced on June 13 she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Two official offer letters from A&M to McElroy were shared with The Eagle by McElroy. The first was for the administrative, tenured role, which she signed on June 13. McElroy told The Eagle that university leaders came back to her with a verbal multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, but the offer was never placed into writing.

On July 7, A&M officials sent McElroy a revised offer and lowered it to a one-year deal, which A&M officials later said also included a three-year administrative offer. The second offer wasn’t signed. McElroy told The Eagle the offer was changed so much she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore.

On July 11, it was revealed McElroy had rescinded her resignation from her former employer — the University of Texas at Austin — and would reprise her role as a tenured professor at the university.